St. Johnstone vs Hibernian prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Cup 2020-21 final

St. Johnstone will trade tackles with Hibernian at Hampden Park on Sunday, with the grande prize of the Scottish Cup on offer for the winner.

Hibernian saw off Dundee United in the semi-final to get to this stage. Christian Doidge and Kevin Nisbet scored in each half to give the Hibs a 2-0 victory. They ended the league campaign with a memorable goalless draw against Celtic on home turf.

St. Johnstone picked up a 2-1 victory against St. Mirren in the semi-finals of the competition. Glenn Middleton and Christopher Kane scored second-half goals to qualify for the final. They also ended their league campaign with a goalless draw against Livingston.

🏆🔵⚪️ | Virtual Ticket now available to buy!



We are delighted to confirm that all monies raised from the sale of our Scottish Cup Final 2021 Virtual Ticket will be ring fenced for our Youth Development Fund!



BUY NOW ➡️ https://t.co/JGz4ykwGT6#SJFC pic.twitter.com/LNBOByHkOY — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) May 20, 2021

St. Johnstone vs Hibernian Head-to-Head

The two sides have identical records in their last 41 meetings. Both sides have 15 wins apiece, while they shared the spoils on 11 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in May 2021 in the Championship stage of the Scottish Premiership. Glenn Middleton scored a first-half goal to give St. Johnstone a 1-0 away win.

Both sides are in fairly identical form and have each lost just one of their last seven games in all competitions. Hibernian are, however, slightly better with five wins recorded in that sequence, while St. Johnstone have four victories.

St. Johnstone will be looking to win their Scottish Cup and first since 2014, while Hibernian are in line for a fourth cup success and first since 2016.

St. Johnstone form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-W

Hibernian form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W

St. Johnstone vs Hibernian Team News

St. Johnstone

Defender Scott Tanser has been ruled out with an ankle problem but there are no suspension concerns for manager Callum Davidson.

Injury: Scott Tanser

Suspension: none

Hibernian

Defenders Chris Cadden and Sean Mackie have been ruled out with back and groin injuries respectively.

There are no suspension concerns for coach Jack Ross.

Injuries: Chris Cadden, Sean Mackie

Suspension: none

St. Johnstone vs Hibernian Predicted XI

St. Johnstone Predicted XI (3-5-2): Zander Clark; Jason Kerr, Liam Gordon, Jamie McCart; Shaun Rooney, Ali McCann, David Wotherspoon, Craig Bryson, Callum Booth; Chris Kane, Stevie May

Hibs-mad @BaillieSmith5 has been fundraising for @ParkinsonsUK after his mum was diagnosed with the disease 💚



Baillie walked from Livingston to Easter Road and raised £1,875... the 👌 Hibs number!



Watch his story ➡️ https://t.co/Se1Um5SsOk

Donate ➡️ https://t.co/DBIl2b6R9M pic.twitter.com/7pBpiyVbwL — Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) May 20, 2021

Hibernian Predicted XI (4-4-2): Matt Macey (GK); Josh Doig, Paul Hanlon, Darren McGregor, Paul McGinn; Jackson Irvine, Alexandros Gogic, Melker Hallberg, Martin Boyle; Kevin Nisbet, Christian Doidge

St. Johnstone vs Hibernian Prediction

The fact that this is a final means that both sets of players will give their all to attain success. The two teams have been in fine form of late and would each fancy their chances of getting victory.

We are predicting the two sides to cancel themselves out in regular time, with Hibernian to triumph on penalties.

Prediction: St. Johnstone 1-1 Hibernian

