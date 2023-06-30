St. Louis City vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st July 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Colorado Rapids take on St. Louis City in an important encounter at the CityPark on Saturday.

St. Louis City vs Colorado Rapids Preview

Colorado Rapids are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Rapids were held to a 0-0 stalemate by a Los Angeles Galaxy in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

St. Louis City, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The home side edged San Jose Earthquakes to a 2-1 victory and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

St. Louis City vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have played out only one game against each other so far - the only match played between the two teams in the MLS has ended in a draw.

Colorado Rapids are winless in four of their five games away from home against expansion teams in the MLS since 2015 and have failed to score a single goal in any of their four defeats.

St. Louis City attempted five shots on target in their victory against San Jose Earthquakes and are unbeaten in their last 12 MLS games where they have attempted at least five shots on target.

Colorado Rapids have picked up only two victories and 14 goals in their 19 matches in the MLS this season - the joint-fewest at this stage of the season in the history of the competition.

St. Louis City vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Colorado Rapids have been in dismal form this season and will need to arrest their recent downturn in form. The Rapids have pulled off robust displays over the past month and will need to dig in to achieve a positive result this week.

St. Louis City can pack a punch on their day and have stepped up to the plate this season. The hosts are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: St. Louis City 2-1 Colorado Rapids

St. Louis City vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - St. Louis City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Colorado Rapids to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Samuel Adeniran to score - Yes

