St. Louis City vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th July 2023

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as St. Louis City lock horns with Inter Miami in an important encounter at the City Park on Saturday.

St. Louis City vs Inter Miami Preview

St. Louis City are currently at the top of the MLS Western Conference standings and have been in exceptional form so far this season. The hosts slumped to a shock 3-0 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles FC in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against DC United this week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

St. Louis City vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

St. Louis City have an excellent record against Inter Miami and have managed to win the only match played between the two teams. Inter Miami are yet to win a game against St. Louis City.

Inter Miami have won only one of their last five matches against expansion teams in the MLS, with their previous such victory coming by a 3-2 margin against Charlotte FC in July last year.

St. Louis City have won seven of their first 11 matches at home in the MLS and have scored at least three times in six of these games.

Inter Miami played out a 2-2 draw against DC United last week and have now played out three draws on the trot in the MLS for the first time in the history of the club.

St. Louis City vs Inter Miami Prediction

St. Louis City have exceeded expectations so far this season and have been a formidable force at the City Park. The hosts can be lethal on their day and will look to make the most of their momentum.

Inter Miami have struggled to meet expectations this season and cannot afford a poor result this week. St. Louis City are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand in this match.

Prediction: St. Louis City 3-1 Inter Miami

St. Louis City vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - St. Louis City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: St. Louis City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Samuel Adeniran to score - Yes