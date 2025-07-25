St. Louis City vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as St. Louis City lock horns with Minnesota United in an important encounter at the Energizer Park on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

St. Louis City vs Minnesota United Preview

Minnesota United are currently in third place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Portland Timbers last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

St. Louis City, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to make their mark this year. The hosts slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of FC Dallas in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

St. Louis City vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Minnesota United have an excellent recent record against St. Louis City and have won five of the last six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to St. Louis City's one victory.

Minnesota United managed to win both their matches against St. Louis City in MLS last season and scored a total of seven goals in these games, but failed to keep a single clean sheet in the process.

St. Louis City are winless in their last four matches against Minnesota United in all competitions.

St. Louis City have failed to find the back of the net in three of their last 11 matches at home in MLS this season.

Minnesota United have failed to find the back of the net in four of their last 11 away games in MLS.

St. Louis City vs Minnesota United Prediction

Minnesota United have been in excellent form this season and will look to be at their best this weekend. Tani Oluwaseyi can be lethal on his day and will look to add to his goal tally on Saturday.

St. Louis City have failed to meet expectations this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Minnesota United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: St. Louis City 1-2 Minnesota United

St. Louis City vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Minnesota United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Minnesota United to score first - Yes

