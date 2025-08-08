St. Louis City vs Nashville SC Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th August 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as St. Louis City lock horns with an impressive Nashville SC side in an important encounter at the Energizer Park on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
St. Louis City vs Nashville SC Preview
Nashville SC are currently in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
St. Louis City, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The hosts slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.
St. Louis City vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- St. Louis City have an excellent record against Nashville SC and have won both the matches played between the two teams so far. Nashville SC are yet to win a match against St. Louis City in MLS.
- Nashville SC are winless in their last two matches in all competitions and have conceded three goals in these games, with their previous victory coming by a 1-0 margin against Toronto FC in an MLS clash last month.
- St. Louis City have lost each of their last three matches in all competitions and have conceded seven goals in these games, with their previous victory coming by a 2-1 margin against Portland Timbers last month.
St. Louis City vs Nashville SC Prediction
Nashville SC have a good squad at their disposal and have a point to prove going into this game. Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge can be lethal on their day and will look to make an impact this weekend.
St. Louis City have failed to meet expectations this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this match. Nashville SC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: St. Louis City 1-3 Nashville SC
St. Louis City vs Nashville SC Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Nashville SC to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Nashville SC to score first - Yes