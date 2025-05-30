St. Louis City vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st May 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as San Jose Earthquakes lock horns with St. Louis City in an important encounter at the Energizer Park on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
St. Louis City vs San Jose Earthquakes Preview
San Jose Earthquakes are currently in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Earthquakes edged Los Angeles Galaxy to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
St. Louis City, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The home side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Colorado Rapids last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.
St. Louis City vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- St. Louis City have an excellent recent record against San Jose Earthquakes and have won four out of the last five matches played between the two teams, as opposed to San Jose Earthquakes' one victory.
- St. Louis City have won all their four matches against San Jose Earthquakes in MLS so far and have scored a total of nine goals in these games.
- St. Louis City are winless in their last 11 matches in the regular season of MLS and have suffered defeat in four of their last five such games - the longest such run in club history.
- San Jose Earthquakes are unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions - their longest such run since 2021.
St. Louis City vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction
San Jose Earthquakes seem to have come into their own this season and will look to make the most of their impressive run. The Earthquakes have good players in their ranks and have a point to prove going into this game.
St. Louis City are in the midst of a slump at the moment and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. San Jose Earthquakes are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: St. Louis City 1-2 San Jose Earthquakes
St. Louis City vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - San Jose Earthquakes to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: San Jose Earthquakes to score first - Yes