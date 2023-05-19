St. Louis City vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 20th 2023

St. Louis City will welcome Sporting Kansas City to the CityPark in their MLS Western Conference fixture on Saturday.

The hosts have struggled recently and have lost three games in a row. Last week, they suffered a 1-0 away defeat against Chicago Fire. Defender John Nelson was sent off in the 70th minute after picking up his second yellow card of the game and will be suspended for this match.

The visitors have done well recently and after a winless run in the league until April, they have gone unbeaten in their last three league outings. They played a 1-1 draw against Los Angeles FC on Thursday.

In-form striker Denis Bouanga opened the scoring in the 13th minute which was canceled out by Johnny Russell just seven minutes later.

St. Louis City vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time on Saturday.

The hosts are in fourth place in the Western Conference standings with 19 points, having secured six wins from 11 games.

Sporting are second from the bottom in the Western Conference table with just 10 points from 13 games. They have just two wins in the league this season, with both coming this month.

St. Louis City have won three of their five home games in the MLS this season, suffering defeats in the other two. 12 of the 22 goals in the competition this season have come at home.

The visitors have just one win in their eight away games in the MLS this season, failing to score in four games in that period.

The visitors have the worst attacking record in the Western Conference this season, scoring nine goals in 13 games.

St. Louis City vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

The hosts kicked off their debut MLS campaign on a high, winning five games in a row. Since then, they have recorded just one win in their last six games and have lost two games in a row.

At home, they have scored at least three goals in three of their five games, recording three wins, so they will be hopeful of a positive outcome.

The visitors are unbeaten in their three games in May, recording both of their wins earlier this month. They look to be in good touch at the moment and will be looking to avoid a defeat.

Considering the home advantage for St. Louis City, we expect them to hold the visitors to a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: St. Louis City 1-1 Sporting Kansas City.

St. Louis City vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Johnny Russell to score or assist any time - Yes

