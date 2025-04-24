St. Mirren vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025 

St. Mirren and Rangers trade tackles in a Scottish Premiership Championship group fixture on Saturday at The SMISA Stadium.
The hosts will look to build on their 3-2 comeback victory over Ross County at the same venue a fortnight ago. St. Mirren went behind to Ronan Hale's 22nd-minute strike, but Caolan Boyd-Muunce equalised in the 36th minute. Jonah Ayunga and Roland Idowu scored either side of Jordan White in the second half to secure all three points.
Rangers, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat at Athletic Bilbao in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg. Oihan Sancet broke the deadlock from the spot in first-half injury time before Nico Williams added a second with 10 minutes left to help the Basque outfit advance to the last four with a 2-0 agrgegate win.
The Gers now shift their focus to the domestic scene, where their last game was a 2-2 draw at Aberdeen. The draw left them second in the points table with 66 points while St. Mirren are sixth with 41 points.
St. Mirren vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Rangers have 45 wins from their last 55 head-to-head gmes with St. Mirren, losing five.
- Their most recent clash in February saw St. Mirren claim a shock 2-0 away win.
- Rangers have conceded at least twice in five of their lasts six games across competitions.
- Five of St. Mirren's last six competitive games have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.
- Four of their last five head-to-head games have been decided by one-goal margins.
St. Mirren vs Rangers Prediction
St. Miren won ther last two head-to-head games and looking to win three successive head-to-head games for the first time.
Rangers, for their part, saw their season end with their defeat in Bilbao, meaning they have nothing left to play for. Second spot has been guaranteed in the league, while they suffered a shock elimination from the cup.
Expect the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: St. Mirren 1-2 Rangers
St. Mirren vs Rangers Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Rangers to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals