St Pat's vs Hegelmann Prediction and Betting Tips | July 10, 2025 

St Pat's and Hegelmann square off in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League first qualifying round on Thursday at Richmond Park.

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw with Bohemians at the same venue in the Irish Premier Division over the weekend. Hegelmann, meanwhile, saw off Siauliai FA 5-2 at home in the Lithuanian A Lyga.

They went ahead through Abdel Njoya'sfifth-minute strike, while Eligijus Jankauskas equalised just past the half-hour mark. LazarKojic, Vilius Armalas and Leo Ribeiro netted after the break for Hegelmann, while Jankauskas completed his brace.

The Kaunas outfit now shift their focus to the continent, where they booked their spot at this stage of the qualifiers following their runners-up finish in the A Lyga last season, while St Pat's finished third in the Irish league.

The winner of this tie face Nomme Kalju or Partizani in the next round of the qualifiers.

St Pat's vs Hegelmann Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Six of St Pat's last seven games have produced less than three goals and also saw at least one side fail to score.

Four of Hegelmann's last six games have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

St Pat's have won one of their last nine games, losing four.

St Pat's vs Hegelmann Prediction

St Pat's are coming into this game in poor form, going winless in six games. Their struggles have been due to a lack of attacking firepower, with The Red Army failing to score five times.

Hegelmann, meanwhile, are competing in Europe for only the second time. Their sole appearance at this stage of the Conference League qualifiers came in the 2023-24 season, where they were eliminated by Shkupi with a 5-0 aggregate defeat, losing 5-0 at home.

St. Pat's are far more established on this stage than their visitors and are the pre-game favourites despite their struggles. So, expect the hosts to claim a narrow victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: St Pat's 1-0 Hegelmann

St Pat's vs Hegelmann Betting Tips

Tip 1 - St Pat's to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More