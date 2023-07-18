St Patrick's Athletic vs Dudelange Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th July 2023 

St Patrick's Athletic host Dudelange at the Richmond Park on Thursday for the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round.

The Irish side were beaten 2-1 in Luxembourg in the first leg. Oege-Sietse van Lingen opened the scoring for the hosts in the 24th minute before Yahcuroo Roemer doubled their advantage right after the hour mark.

Mark Doyle pulled one back for the visitors in stoppage time to set up a grand-stand finale, but Dudelange held on to seal the win.

The Luxembourg outfit were playing their first game since April, while St Patrick's Athletic are in the midst of their 2023 season in the League of Ireland Premier Division right now.

The Supersaints had been struggling for consistency lately, failing to win more than once in a row in their last six outings. Yet, with 43 points in the bag from 25 games, they are second in the league table behind Shamrock Rovers by just four points.

Dudelange were playing after nearly three months and without any pre-season under their belt either, and yet managed to pull off a victory, which is truly incredible.

Head coach Carlos Fangueiro might as well reward his placers for their efforts by fielding the same starting XI for the return leg of their Europa Conference League qualifiers in Dublin.

St Patrick's Athletic vs Dudelange Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

St Patrick's Athletic and Dudelange's clash in the first leg was their first in official games, and it went the Luxembourg side's way, as they won 2-1 at home.

In official games, Dudelange have won six of their last seven games, with the 3-2 loss to Victoria Rosport in the Luxemborg Cup quarter-final the only blot during this run.

St Patrick's Athletic have scored a goal in each of their last 13 games.

St Patrick's Athletic are unbeaten in their last six home games, winning five.

St Patrick's Athletic have kept only three clean sheets in their last 10 games.

St Patrick's Athletic vs Dudelange Prediction

St Patrick's Athletic need a win here to progress into the next round, but Dudelange could just opt to sit back and frustrate them.

A stalemate is enough for the Luxembourg outfit to advance to the second round and we bet on them to do exactly that.

Prediction: St Patrick's Athletic 1-1 Dudelange

St Patrick's Athletic vs Dudelange Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes