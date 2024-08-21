St Patrick's Athletic vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction and Betting Tips | August 22nd 2024 

St Patrick's Athletic welcome Istanbul Basaksehir to Tallaght Stadium for the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff tie on Thursday (August 22nd). The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 away victory over Sabah Baku in the second leg of their Conference League third round qualification tie.

Their hosts were reduced to 10 men in the 27th minute following Soufiane Chakla's red card. Zack Elbouzedi's 48th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides and it helped St Patrick's Athletic advance with a 2-0 aggregate win.

Basaksehir, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 4-2 home win over Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig last time out. They took the lead through Krzysztof Piatek's 17th-minute strike but were behind at the break courtesy of Sergio Cordova and Jure Balkovec's goals. Joao Figueiredo, Deniz Turuc and Serdar Gurler scored second half goals to complete the comeback.

Trending

The Grey Owls will now turn their focus to Europe and secured their spot at this stage with a comfortable 3-0 aggregate win over Iberia 1999. A 1-0 away win in Georgia was followed by a 2-0 home win.

St Patrick's Athletic vs Istanbul Basaksehir Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Basaksehir have won five of their six games across competitions this season (one draw).

Four of St Pat's last six competitive games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Basaksehir have won seven of their last 10 home games in UEFA club competitions (two draws).

St Pat's are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions (four wins).

Eight of St Pat's last 10 home games across competitions have been decided by a one-goal margin.

St Patrick's Athletic vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction

St Patrick's have never made it to the proper tournament in a UEFA club competition. They are heavy underdogs in this tie but tend to strongly compete in home games played in Europe.

Basaksehir have won all four games played in Europe this season, claiming 10-1 and 3-0 aggregate victories against La Fiorita and Iberia 1999 respectively.

We are backing Çağdaş Atan's side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: St Patrick's 1-3 Istanbul Basaksehir

St Patrick's Athletic vs Istanbul Basaksehir Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Istanbul Basaksehir to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback