St Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB-Pokal 2021-22

The DFB-Pokal returns for the first time this year and will see St Pauli host Borussia Dortmund at the Millernor-Stadion on Tuesday night.

St Pauli picked up a 3-2 win over Magdeburg in their opening cup game of the campaign. It was a result that flattered the performance of the hosts who were totally outplayed by their third-tier opponents. They then faced Dynamo Dresden in the second round of the competition, winning 3-2 once again.

St Pauli are participating in the last 16 of the cup competition for the first time in over a decade. They will therefore be looking to make a statement with a win on Tuesday.

Borussia Dortmund beat Wehen Wiesbaden 3-0 in their first cup game this season via a hat-trick from Erling Braut Haaland and could easily have doubled that tally. They then beat Ingolstadt 2-0 in the next stage via a second-half brace from Thorgan Hazard.

The Black and Yellows are the defending champions of the DFB-Pokal. With record winners Bayern Munich out of the tournament, Borussia Dortmund will be relishing their chances of clinching back-to-back cup titles.

St Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

There have been just seven meetings between St Pauli and Borussia Dortmund. The hosts are winless in all seven attempts while the visitors have won six times. There has been just one draw between the two sides.

The two sides last met officially in a cup clash back in 2014, with the Black and Yellows winning 3-0.

St Pauli Form Guide (All Competitions): D-L-D-W-W

Borussia Dortmund Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-L-W-D

St Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

St Pauli

Christopher Avevor and Jannes Luca Wieckhoff are both injured and will not play against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday. Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is away with Ghana at the AFCON and will be absent as well.

Injured: Christopher Avevor, Jannes Luca Wieckhoff

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund

Thomas Meunier and Emre Can both came off injured against Freiburg on Friday. The duo join Mateu Morey, Giovanni Reyna, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Roman Burki and Marcel Schmelzer on the injured list for the visitors.

Injured: Mateu Morey, Giovanni Reyna, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Roman Burki, Marcel Schmelzer, Emre Can, Thomas Meunier

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

St Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

St Pauli Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Nikola Vasilj; Sebastian Ohlsson, Phillipp Ziereis, Jakov Medic, Leart Paqarada; Jackson Irvine, Eric Smith, Marcel Hartel; Christopher Buchtmann; Igor Matanovic, Guido Burgstaller

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marwin Hitz; Marius Wolf, Mats Hummels, Marin Pongracic, Nico Schulz; Julian Brandt, Axel Witsel, Mahmoud Dahoud; Thorgan Hazard, Erling Braut Haaland, Donyell Malen

St Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

St Pauli are currently on a three-game winless run and seem to have taken their foot off the gas in the race for promotion. Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are keeping up the pressure on Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga, losing just one of their last five games in the league.

The Black and Yellows should advance to the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Prediction: St Pauli 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

Edited by Peter P