St. Pauli vs Hamburg prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

St. Pauli and Hamburg SV kick off round three of the 2. Bundesliga when they lock horns at the Millerntor-Stadion on Friday.

This tie has all the makings of a proper contest as both sides are level on four points after picking up one win and one draw apiece from their opening two outings.

St. Pauli maintained their impressive start to the 2021-22 campaign last time out as they claimed a hard-earned 3-2 victory over FC Magdeburg in round one of the DFB Pokal.

Despite seeing just 32% possession, a brace from Guido Burgstaller and Jakov Medić's 40th-minute strike helped Kiezkicker seal their place in the next round of the German Cup.

Prior to that, St. Pauli claimed an opening-day 3-0 win over Holstein Kiel before playing out a goalless draw away to Erzgebirge Aue in their first two 2. Bundesliga outings.

Timo Schultz’s men are currently fourth in the league standings, level on points with Friday’s visitors.

Similarly, Hamburg got their DFB Pokal run off to a flyer last time out as they claimed a 2-1 victory over third tier side Eintracht Braunschweig.

Luc Ihorst canceled out Jan Gyamerah’s opener in the 44th minute, but Robert Glatzel scored his first goal of the season in the 68th minute to hand Hamburg the win.

Tim Walter’s men head into the game on a superb run of results. They are unbeaten in seven games across all competitions so far, picking up five wins and two draws.

St. Pauli vs Hamburg Head-To-Head

St. Pauli head into the game as the slightly superior side in this fixture, claiming four wins from their 10 previous meetings. Hamburg have picked up three wins, while three games have ended in draws.

St. Pauli Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-W

Hamburg Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

St. Pauli vs Hamburg Team News

St. Pauli

Christopher Avevor, Igor Matanovic, Jackson Irvine, Sebastian Ohlsson and Etienne Amenyido will all miss the game due to injuries.

Injured: Christopher Avevor, Igor Matanovic, Jackson Irvine, Sebastian Ohlsson, Etienne Amenyido

Suspended: None

Hamburg

The hosts remain without the services of Stephan Ambrosius and David Bates, who have both been ruled out with injuries. Goalkeeper Tom Mikel is a doubt for the visitors as he battles fitness issues.

Injured: Stephan Ambrosius, David Bates

Doubtful: Tom Mikel

Suspended: None

St. Pauli vs Hamburg Predicted XI

St. Pauli Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Dennis Smarsch; Luca-Milan Zander, Philipp Ziereis, Jakov Medić, Leart Paqarada; Finn Ole Becker, Eric Smith, Rico Benatelli; Daniel-Kofi Kyereh; Guido Burgstaller, Simon Makienok

Hamburg Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Daniel Fernandes; Tim Leibold, Sebastian Schonlau, Jonas David, Jan Gyamerah; Jonas Meffert, David Kinsombi, Sonny Kittel, Ludovit Reis, Manuel Wintzheimer, Robert Glatzel

St. Pauli vs Hamburg Prediction

Both sides head into the game in superb form and will aim to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

However, St. Pauli are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Hamburg and we predict this trend will continue with the hosts claiming a narrow win.

Prediction: St. Pauli 2-1 Hamburg

Edited by Peter P