St. Polten Women vs Atletico Madrid Women Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8th 2025 

St. Polten Women will trade tackles with Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday (October 8th). The game will be played at NV Arena.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-0 away win over LASK in the ÖFB-Frauenliga over the weekend. Ludmila Matavkova and Carina Brunold scored first half goals to put them 2-0 up at the break. Ana Grdisa made it 3-0 with four minutes left in regulation time, while Matavkova completed her brace in injury time.
Atletico, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Liga F. Both goals came late in the game, with Lauren Leal putting the hosts ahead with just four minutes left on the clock, but Jone Amezaga equalized two minutes later.
Las Colchoneras will shift their focus to the continent and booked their spot in the maiden League Phase stage of the UWCL with an extra-time victory over Hacken in the Qualifiers. St. Polten qualified with a 5-2 win over Forruna Hjorring.
St. Polten Women vs Atletico Madrid Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- Five of Atletico's last seven competitive games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- St. Polten are winless in their last 12 games in the main stage of the UWCL, losing 11 games in this sequence.
- Atletico have made an eight-game unbeaten start to the season (four wins).
- Four of Atletico's last five games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.
St. Polten Women vs Atletico Madrid Women Prediction
St. Polten are regulars in the main stage of the UWCL, with this being their fourth successive appearance. They typically sail through the qualifiers but tend to struggle against superior opposition when the stakes get higher.
Atletico Madrid were on the cusp of suffering a shock elimination by Hacken in the Qualifiers as they needed a late injury time penalty to force extratime. However, Victor Martin's side ultimately prevailed to book their spot in the UWCL for the first time since 2021.
Back the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: St. Polten Women 1-2 Atletico Madrid Women
St. Polten Women vs Atletico Madrid Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Atletico Madrid Women to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half