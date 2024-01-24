St. Polten Women vs Lyon Women Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2024

The action continues in Group B of the UEFA Women's Champions League as St. Polten Women take on Olympique Lyon Women at the NV Arena on Thursday.

Sonia Bompastor’s side have enjoyed an unbeaten campaign so far and will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the group standings.

St. Polten’s dreams of reaching the Champions League knockout stages came to an end last time out as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Slavia Prague.

The Austrian outfit find themselves rooted to the bottom of Group B, having picked up just one point from their four matches so far.

St. Polten’s major struggles have come at the attacking end of the pitch, where they have scored just one goal in Europe this season.

Elsewhere, Lyon maintained their lead at the top of the French Women’s top-flight table last Sunday when they picked up a 2-1 victory over Montpellier.

This was a second consecutive win in the cup-and-league doubleheader against Montpellier as they claimed a 4-0 win when the two teams faced off in their Coupe de France last-32 clash on January 14.

Lyon now turn their attention to the Champions League, where they have picked up three wins and one draw in their four matches to collect 10 points and sit top of Group B.

St. Polten Women vs Lyon Women Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between St. Polten Women and Lyon Women, with the French outfit claiming a 2-0 win when they first met in November’s reverse fixture.

Lyon have won 23 of their last 24 competitive matches, with a 2-2 draw against Brann on December 21 being the exception.

St. Polten have managed just one win in their last five matches across all competitions while losing three and picking up one draw since mid-November.

Lyon’s last away defeat came in March 2022, when they were beaten 2-1 by Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash.

Lyon boast the second-meanest attack in the Champions League this season, having scored 16 goals in four matches so far.

St. Polten Women vs Lyon Women Prediction

St. Polten have their work cut out against a significantly superior Lyon side, who have not lost an away match in nearly two years. We are backing the French powerhouse to come away with all three points and seal top spot in Group B.

Prediction: St. Polten Women 0-3 Lyon Women

St. Polten Women vs Lyon Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon to win

Tip 2: First-half winners - Lyon (The visitors have led at half time in seven of their last nine games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in seven of Lyon’s last eight outings)