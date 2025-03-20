St. Vincent vs Jamaica Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2025 

By Ume Elvis
Modified Mar 20, 2025 05:35 GMT
United States v Jamaica: Quarterfinals - Leg One - 2024 Concacaf Nations League - Source: Getty
Jamaica face St. Vincent on Friday

St. Vincent and Jamaica will trade tackles in the first leg of their 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifier on Friday (March 21st). The game will be played at Arnos Vale Stadium.

Ad

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Grenada in an international friendly last week. They went ahead through Oryan Velox's 41st-minute strike while Lucas Akins equalized from the spot in the 62nd minute.

Jamaica, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Trinidad and Tobago in a friendly last month. They went behind to Josiah Trimmingham's 29th-minute strike and the 28-year-old went from hero to zero when his injury time own goal drew the game level.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Reggae Boyz will now shift their attention to competitive action and booked their spot at this stage as CONCACAF Nations League A quarterfinal losers. St. Vincent qualified as the best runner-up in League B.

St. Vincent vs Jamaica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • This will be the 10th meeting between the two sides. Jamaica were victorious seven times, St. Vincent were victorious once while one game was drawn.
  • This will be the first meeting between the two sides since Jamaica claimed a 5-1 victory in a friendly in June 2008.
  • Four of Jamaica's last five games have produced less than three goals.
  • Seven of St. Vincent's last eight games, including each of the last six, have seen seen both sides find the back of the net.
  • St. Vincent form guide: D-D-W-W-W Jamaica form guide: D-W-L-L-D
  • Jamaica are ranked 62nd in the latest FIFA World Rankings. St. Vincent remained in 172nd spot.
Ad

St. Vincent vs Jamaica Prediction

St. Vincent are the underdogs in this tie but if they are to have any chance of advancing, they have to make the most of the first leg in front of their own fans. Their games have typically been expansive.

Jamaica have won five of the last six head-to-head games and are the overwhelming favorites to advance from this tie. They have won just one of their last five games (two draws) but should have too much firepower for their hosts here.

Ad

We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: St. Vincent 1-2 Jamaica

St. Vincent vs Jamaica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Jamaica to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Jamaica/Jamaica

Quick Links

Edited by Nived Zenith
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी