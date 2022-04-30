Stade Brestois vs Clermont Foot Prediction and Betting Tips - 1st May 2022

The French Ligue 1 returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Stade Brestois play host to Clermont Foot at the Stade Francis-Le Ble on Sunday.

Les Lanciers will head into the game seeking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win the last six meetings between the two teams.

Brestois made it two wins from two on Sunday, when they saw off nine-man Metz 1-0 at the Stade Saint-Symphorien.

That followed an impressive 2-1 victory over Olympique Lyon, which saw their two-game winless run come to an end. With 45 points from 34 games, Brestois are 11th in the Ligue 1 standings, five points behind Nantes in the top half of the points table with four games to go.

Clermont Foot, meanwhile, continued their push from the drop zone, as they fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against ten-man Angers last time.

Before that, the Lancers ended their seven-game winless run, courtesy of a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Troyes on April 20. With 33 points from 34 games, Clermont Foot are 17th in the points table, two points above Saint-Etienne in the relegation playoff spot.

Stade Brestois vs Clermont Foot Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in this fixture, with both teams claiming eight wins apiece.

The spoils have been shared on seven occasions, including the last three meetings.

Brest are unbeaten in six games against Clermont Foot, claiming two wins and four draws since a 2-0 loss in 2016.

Clermont head into Sunday’s game on a run of just one win from their last nine outings, losing five and picking up four draws.

Les Lanciers hold the division’s third-worst defensive record, conceding 63 goals so far.

Stade Brestois vs Clermont Foot Prediction

Considering the past results between Brestois and Clermont, a cagey affair with little goalmouth action could ensue. Sunday’s game could end all square.

Prediction: Stade Brestois 1-1 Clermont Foot.

Stade Brestois vs Clermont Foot Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals in six of the last eight meetings between the two teams).

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last ten meetings).

