Stade Brestois vs Lorient Prediction and Betting Tips | December 20th 2023

Stade Brestois will be looking to make it three straight wins for the first time since May when they play host to Lorient at the Stade Francis-Le Ble on Wednesday.

Eric Roy’s hosts have hit their stride after a rough spell in October and will be looking to strengthen their position in the upper echelons of the Ligue 1 standings.

Stade Brestois maintained their fine run of results on Sunday when they picked up a 2-0 victory over Nantes at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

Roy’s side have now gone five consecutive games without defeat, claiming four wins and one draw since a 2-0 loss against AS Monaco on November 5.

With 28 points from 16 matches, Brest are currently fifth in the Ligue 1 standings, level on points with forth-placed LOSC Lille.

Lorient, on the other hand, failed to stop the rot last time out when they were beaten 2-1 by Strasbourg at the Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir.

Régis Le Bris’ men have now failed to win their last seven matches, picking up just two points from a possible 21 since a 2-1 win over Stade Rennais on October 22.

With 12 points from 16 matches, Lorient are currently 17th in the league table but could move out of the bottom three with all three points on Wednesday.

Stade Brestois vs Lorient Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 34 meetings between the sides, Lorient holds a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Stade Brestois have picked up 11 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Lorient have won their last four games against Roy’s side, scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 2-1 loss in November 2021.

While Brest boast the second-best point tally away from home this season (16), they are also unbeaten in six of their seven matches at the Stade Francis-Le Ble.

Lorient are one of just two sides without a Ligue 1 away win this season and have picked up just three points on the road this season — the fewest tally so far.

Stade Brestois vs Lorient Prediction

Brest will be licking their lips as they welcome the challenge of a struggling Lorient side who have failed to win their last seven matches. Lorient’s struggle on the road gives Brest the advantage and we fancy them claiming all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Stade Brestois 3-1 Lorient

Stade Brestois vs Lorient Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Stade Brest to win

Tip 2: First to score - Brest (The hosts have opened the scoring in their last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in Brest’s last six outings)