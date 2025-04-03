Stade Brestois vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2025

Stade Brestois will host Monaco at the Stade Francis-Le Ble on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Ligue 1 campaign. The home side have found good form in recent games after a different run of form in February and now sit eighth in the table with 40 points as they continue their hunt for consecutive European appearances.

They picked up a 4-2 win away at Toulouse last time out, with four different players getting on the scoresheet for Les Pirates, including 19-year-old Justin Bourgault, who netted a stunning opener to register his maiden goal in the top flight.

Monaco have enjoyed a strong season and are pushing for back-to-back appearances in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League. They picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Nice last time out, heading into the break a goal down before goals from attacking duo Mika Biereth and Breel Embolo in the second half helped secure maximum points for Adolf Hutter's men.

The visitors sit second in the table with 50 points and will be looking to add to that tally when they play on Saturday.

Stade Brestois vs Monaco Prediction

There have been 33 meetings between the two teams. Brest have won just seven of those games while Monaco have won 21 times, with their other five contests ending level.

The visitors have won their last six games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2022.

The hosts have managed just one clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.

Les Monégasques have scored 53 goals in Ligue 1 this season. Only Olympique Marseille (54) and league leaders Paris Saint-Germain (79) have managed more.

Brest have conceded 42 goals in the French top flight this season, the highest of any team in the top half of the pile.

Stade Brestois vs Monaco Betting Tips

Les Pirates have won two of their last three games after going winless in their previous six. They have, however, won just one of their last seven games on home ground and will have their work cut out this weekend.

Monaco have won three of their last four matches and have lost just one of their last seven. They have, however, struggled for results on the road of late and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Stade Brestois 2-2 Monaco

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last seven matches)

