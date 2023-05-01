Stade Brestois vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2023 

Stade Brestois will host Nantes at the Stade Francis-Le Ble on Wednesday in another round of Ligue 1 football.

The home side have had their struggles this season but have begun picking up important points in recent weeks as they look to avoid the drop. They were held to a goalless draw by relegation-threatened Ajaccio in their last league game and will be gutted not to have come away with all three points after a strong performance.

Brest sit 17th in the league table with 32 points from 32 games and will look to add to that tally this week.

Nantes have endured a rather torrid campaign and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone. They were held to a 2-2 draw by struggling Troyes in their last league outing before suffering a 5-1 demolition at the hands of Toulouse in the Coupe de France final last weekend.

The visitors have also picked up 32 points this season and sit a place above their midweek opponents in the table. They will be looking to return to winning ways on Wednesday.

Stade Brestois vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 16 meetings between Brest and Nantes. The hosts have won just three of those games while the visitors have won 11 times. There have been two draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last eight games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.

Eight of the Canaries' 12 league defeats this season have come away from home.

Brest have scored 35 goals in Ligue 1 this season. Only three teams have scored fewer, two of which currently sit in the relegation zone.

Nantes are without a clean sheet in their last four matches.

Stade Brestois vs Nantes Prediction

Brest are undefeated in their last five games after losing four of their previous five. They have won their last two home games and will be looking to extend that streak this week.

Nantes are on a four-game winless streak and have failed to win any of their last nine Ligue 1 outings. They are winless in their last five away games and could lose here.

Prediction: Stade Brestois 2-1 Nantes

Stade Brestois vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brest

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of their last eight matchups)

Poll : 0 votes