Stade Brestois vs Olympique Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | December 28th 2022

Stade Brestois and Olympique Lyon are back in action in the French Ligue 1 when they face off at the Stade Francis-Le Blé on Wednesday.

The hosts were condemned to two defeats in their two friendlies and will be looking to arrest their slump.

Stade Brestois endured a disappointing run of results in the FIFA World Cup break as they suffered successive defeats against Osasuna and Stade Reims in their two friendlies.

They have now turned their sights to Ligue 1, where they are unbeaten in three of their last four matches, claiming one draw and two wins, including a 2-1 home victory over Troyes in their final outing before the break.

Brest’s turnaround has seen them rise from the relegation zone as they now sit in 16th place in the league table with 13 points from 15 matches.

Elsewhere, Olympique Lyon enjoyed a decent run of results during the break as they picked up two wins and one draw in their five friendly matches.

They have now returned to Ligue 1 where they are currently eighth in the league standings after picking up 21 points from 15 matches.

However, Lyon have managed just one win away from home this season and will set out on Wednesday to improve on this poor away record.

Stade Brestois vs Olympique Lyon Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last 12 meetings between the sides, Olympique Lyon boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Stade Brestois have managed just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven different occasions.

While Brest lost their two friendly outings, they are unbeaten in three of their last four league matches, claiming two wins and one draw.

Like the hosts, Lyon are unbeaten in three of their last four league matches, with a 1-0 loss against Marseille on November 6 being the exception.

However, they have struggled for results away from home, where they have managed just one win and lost five of their seven league matches.

Stade Brestois vs Olympique Lyon Prediction

Off the back of a disappointing run of results in the World Cup break, Brest will head into the midweek clash in search of a pick-me-up. However, Lyon have enjoyed the better of this fixture, and given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, we are backing them to grind out a slender victory on Wednesday.

Prediction: Stade Brestois 1-2 Olympique Lyon

Stade Brestois vs Olympique Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Olympique Lyon

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in their last seven meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the sides)

