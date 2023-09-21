Stade Brestois vs Olympique Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23, 2023

Two sides who have had contrasting starts to the Ligue 1 campaign square off on Saturday (September 23) as Stade Brestois host Olympique Lyon at the Stade Francis-Le Ble.

Brestois returned to winning ways on Sunday, edging out Stade Reims 2-1 at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II. Before that, Eric Roy’s men saw their two-game winning streak end with a 2-0 loss at Marseille on August 26, one week before drawing goalless with Stade Rennais.

With 10 points from five games, Brestois are second in points table, one point behind leaders AS Monaco.

Meanwhile, Lyon failed to get their season up and running last time out, as they played out a disappointing goalless draw at home with Le Havre.

Jean-Francois Vulliez's side are winless in nine games across competitions, losing six (including friendlies), since a 2-1 friendly win over De Treffers in July. With just two points, Lyon are 16th in the standings, just one point above rock-bottom Lens.

Stade Brestois vs Olympique Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last 14 meetings, Lyon boasts a superior record in the fixture.

Brestois have won just once in that period, while the spoils have been shared eight times.

Roy’s men are unbeaten in seven of their last eight Ligue 1 home games, winning six since April.

Lyon have picked up just one point from their last four Ligue 1 away outings.

Brest have lost one of their opening five games this season, winning thrice, scoring seven goals and keeping one clean sheet.

Stade Brestois vs Olympique Lyon Prediction

Lyon have endured a horror start to the new campaign. Brest, meanwhile, have flown out the blocks and should extend their impressive home form and prolong Lyon's agony.

Prediction: Brestois 2-1 Lyon

Stade Brestois vs Olympique Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brestois

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in eight of their last nine meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of their last eight clashes.)