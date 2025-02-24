Stade Briochin vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2025 

Stade Briochin play Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Pierre Rajon on Wednesday in the Coupe de France quarter-final. The hosts have had mixed results in the fourth tier.

However, they have performed beyond expectations in the cup, eliminating three professional clubs, including Le Havre (last-64) and Annecy (last-32). They then picked up a shock 2-1 comeback victory over Nice in the previous round, with centre-back Hugo Boudin scoring a late brace to send home fans into raptures.

PSG, meanwhile, saw off Lens and Espaly in the first two rounds. They then beat Le Mans 2-0, with Desire Doue opening the scoring midway through the first half before Bradley Barcola came off the bench to double their advantage in the second.

The visitors are record champions and holders of the Coupe de France.

Stade Briochin vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the first meeting between Briochin and PSG.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in eight games across competitions.

The Parisians have appeared at this stage of the Coupe de France in eight of their last 10 seasons.

Briochin are one of two National 2 sides in the last eight, alongside Cannes.

PSG have the best offensive and defensive records in the top flight, with 62 goals scored and 12 conceded.

Stade Briochin vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

Briochin are high on confidence after knocking out Nice but recognise the enormity of their next challenge.

The champions are in outstanding form, winning their last eight games and going undefeated in 20 across competitions. They are the overwhelming favourites and should comfortably see off the giant killers.

Prediction: Stade Briochin 1-4 PSG

Stade Briochin vs Paris Saint-Germain Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSG

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of PSG's last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of Briochin's last eight matches.)

