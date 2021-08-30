Stade de Reims 0-2 PSG: PSG Player ratings as Les Parisiens cruise to win as Lionel Messi makes his debut

Fans worldwide finally got a glimpse of Lionel Messi in action for PSG, who claimed a comfortable 2-0 win over Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 on Sunday at the Stade Auguste Delaune.

While Messi stole the headlines, Kylian Mbappe came up trumps for Les Parisiens, as he scored in either half to hand the deposed champions their fourth straight victory.

The first goal came shortly after the quarter of an hour when a neat array of passes led to Angel Di Maria whipping in an inch-perfect cross into the path of Mbappe. The Frenchman made no mistake as he beat Rajkovic to open the scoring with a rare header.

After Reims saw their equaliser ruled out for offside, Kylian Mbappe popped up again to double the visitors’ lead in the 63rd minute.

This time, Achraf Hakimi was the creator as Gueye played in the Moroccan down the right flank. With acres of space and time to pick out his man, Hakimi drilled a low cross for Mbappe to tuck home his second of the night.

Three minutes later, Argentine legend Lionel Messi came on for Neymar with both sets of supporters cheering in awe.

While Mbappe’s future hangs in the balance amidst Real Madrid links, the Frenchman has now guided PSG to a perfect start after four games in their 2021-22 Ligue 1 campaign, two points above second-placed Angers.

On that note, here are the ratings of PSG players in the game:

Keylor Navas: 7.5/10

Keylor Navas put in a vintage performance to help PSG claim all three points. While the hosts looked to bombard him with shots, he was quick and alert between the sticks, finishing the game with four saves.

Achraf Hakimi: 7.5/10

Despite playing in a four-man defence, Achraf Hakimi could not be stopped by the hosts down the right as he marauded to and fro on the right-wing, causing trouble. He was a constant threat to the Reims defence, and a return of one assist was no less than what the attacking full-back deserved on the night.

Marquinhos: 7/10

Making his first appearance of the season, Marquinhos instantly brought stability and calmness to the PSG defence. He often drifted forward to break Reims' attacking play high up the pitch, finishing the game with five clearances, two interceptions and one tackle.

Thilo Kehrer: 7/10

With Marquinhos' return, Thilo Kehrer put in an assured performance at the heart of the PSG defence, compared to that in his previous three outings. He was also solid in possession, ending the game with over 98% passing accuracy.

Abdou Diallo: 6.5/10

The former Borussia Dortmund man was impressive in attack as he bombed forward to create something for his frontmen. However, he failed to match that performance defensively, struggling against Thomas Foket and Ilan Kebbal down the left. He was booked for several reckless tackles before he was hooked off for Persnel Kimpembe in the 75th minute.

Idrissa Gueye: 7.5/10

The tireless midfielder provided a solid defensive cover at the centre of the park for PSG, winning a game-high five tackles and four interceptions. He also completed seven of his 13 attempted ground duels, and finished with a 94% passing accuracy.

Marco Verratti: 7/10

The PSG midfielder was solid beside Gueye defensively, linking up with Neymar on the left flank brilliantly. He made a few harsh tackles, which led to him picking up a booking, before he came off in the 75th minute.

Georginio Wijnaldum: 7/10

Once again, the former Liverpool man showed off his exquisite ball-retaining abilities. Although he was neat and tidy with his passes, Wijnaldum struggled to be at his best playing in a deeper midfield role.

Angel Di Maria: 7.5/10

The PSG winger had a solid outing against Reims. He was a constant threat to the Reims defence as he looked to wreak havoc on the right flank. He also showed an intense work rate, as he did some running around, and covered lots of ground. Di Maria picked up an assist before going off with nine minutes left to play.

Kylian Mbappe 9/10

PSG's explosive striker put on a show against Reims. Playing as the top striker in a three-man attack, he tormented the opposition defence, with his lightning-quick speed and reading of the game allowing him to find pockets of space. He scored both goals for the nine-time Ligue 1 champions, which was a testament to his attacking genius.

Neymar 7/10

Neymar put on a textbook performance on the left flank, as he helped PSG in drawing out the opposing defenders before releasing his teammates into free space. He did well in winning fouls, and contributed defensively too by winning five ground duels.

Player ratings of PSG substitutes against Reims

Lionel Messi 7/10

Fans worldwide finally watched Lionel Messi play for another club when he made his PSG debut, coming on for Neymar in the 66th minute. He was crisp with the ball, and linked up well with his new teammates. Messi in another jersey was an odd sight by no measure, but the Argentine donned the PSG kit with flair.

Presnel Kimpembe 5.5/10

The Frenchman highlighted the reason for his omission from the starting XI, as he put in an unconvincing performance. He was shaky after coming on, and was often beaten for pace.

Leandro Paredes: 5.5/10

Paredes came on for the final 15 minutes of the game, and had a decent outing. But his temper once again got the better of him, as he picked up a yellow card.

Ander Herrera: 5.5/10

The former Manchester United midfielder came off the bench, and had a solid outing at the centre of the park for PSG. He kept play ticking with neat and tidy passes.

Julian Draxler: 5/10

The PSG midfielder came on in the final nine minutes of the game against Reims, and made no telling contribution on the night.

Edited by Bhargav