Stade Reims vs Saint-Etienne prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Stade Reims welcome Saint-Etienne to the Stade Auguste-Delaune in their Ligue 1 fixture on Saturday night.

The hosts are 15th in the standings on 18 points while Saint-Etienne are just one place above them with 19 points to their name.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last seven league fixtures but have won just one of those. They will be looking to get back to winning ways against Stade Reims this weekend.

Stade Reims vs Saint-Etienne Head-to-Head

The two clubs have locked horns 15 times across all competitions. These encounters have been evenly contested, with the current win record at 7-6 in the favor of the visitors.

Stade Reims have held Sainté to a draw two times in the past, with both stalemates ending 1-1. The two clubs last squared off in February 2020, with the game ending 1-1 at the Geoffroy Stadium.

Stade Reims form guide in the Ligue 1: D-W-D-W-L

Saint-Etienne form guide in the Ligue 1: D-D-D-W-D

Stade Reims vs Saint-Etienne Team News

Stade Reims

David Guion has a couple of injury concerns ahead of the home fixture. Fraser Hornby and Anastasios Donis will remain on the sidelines.

Mathieu Cafaro has returned to the fold from an injury spell and even made an appearance from the bench against Dijon.

Injured: Fraser Hornby

Doubtful: Anastasios Donis

Suspended: None

Saint-Etienne

Claude Puel will be without the services of Yvann Maçon and Wahbi Khazri, who are both ruled out on account of injuries. Gabriel Silva has returned to training but his availability for the fixture is in doubt.

Mahdi Camara and Yvan Neyou will return from their one-game suspensions for this trip to Northern France.

Injured: Yvann Maçon, Wahbi Khazri

Doubtful: Gabriel Silva

Suspended: None

Stade Reims vs Saint-Etienne Predicted XI

Stade Reims Predicted XI (4-5-1): Predrag Rajkovic; Thomas Foket, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid,Ghislain Konan; Moussa Doumbia, Valon Berisha, Moreto Cassama, Xavier Chavalerin, Arber Zeneli; Boulaye Dia

Saint-Etienne Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jessy Moulin; Mathieu Debuchy, Harold Moukoudi, Timothee Kolodziejczak, Miguel Trauco; Zaydou Youssouf, Lucas Gourna-Douath, Kevin Monnet-Paquet, Amaud Nordin; Denis Bouanga, Romain Hamouma

Stade Reims vs Saint-Etienne Prediction

Reims have done well in their recent fixtures and two of their four wins for the season have come in their last five outings. Saint-Etienne have scored five goals fewer than the hosts and have recorded six draws in their last seven outings.

This game is a difficult one to predict as both teams have shown signs of inconsistency in their performances. We expect Saint-Etienne to play out another draw in the top-flight and avoid defeat in this game.

Prediction: Stade Reims 1-1 Saint-Etienne

