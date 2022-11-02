Stade Rennais vs AEK Larnaca Prediction and Betting Tips | November 3rd 2022

Stade Rennais play host to AEK Larnaca at Roazhon Park in their final game in Group B of the Europa League on Thursday.
The Ligue 1 side head into the midweek game unbeaten in 14 consecutive games across all competitions and will look to continue in the same vein.
Stade Rennais maintained their superb run of results in Ligue 1 as they claimed a resounding 3-0 victory over Montpellier on Sunday.
Bruno Genesio’s side, who have now won their last five league matches since the start of October, head to the Europa League, where they have enjoyed an unbeaten campaign so far.
Stade Rennais have picked up three wins and two draws in their five matches to sit second in Group B, level on 11 points with first-placed Fenerbahce.
Elsewhere, AEK Larnaca continued their unbeaten home run in the Cyprus top flight this season as they picked up a 4-0 win over Karmiotissa Polemidion on Sunday.
They have now turned their sights to the Europa League, where they are on a three-game winless run, claiming one point from a possible nine in that time.
AEK Larnaca are currently third in the group standings after claiming three points from their five matches so far.
Stade Rennais vs AEK Larnaca Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the second-ever encounter between the sides, with Stade Rennais claiming a 2-1 victory in September’s group reverse fixture.
- Stade Rennais are unbeaten in their last 14 games across all competitions, claiming an impressive 10 wins and four draws in that time.
- AEK Larnaca have lost three of their last four away games across all competitions, with a 2-1 win against Aris Limassol on October 9 being the exception.
- Stade Rennais are on a run of four consecutive home wins, while they have won seven of their last eight matches since August’s Ligue 1 opener against Lorient.
Stade Rennais vs AEK Larnaca Prediction
Stade Rennais are unbeaten in their last 14 matches across all competitions and head into Thursday as one of the most in-form sides in the competition. We are backing them to keep the juggernaut rolling and see off an AEK Larnaca side who have lost three of their last four away games.
Prediction: Stade Rennais 3-1 AEK Larnaca
Stade Rennais vs AEK Larnaca Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Stade Rennais
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in seven of Stade Rennais’ last eight matches)
Tip 3: First to score - Stade Rennais (The Ligue 1 side have opened the scoring in nine of their last 10 games)