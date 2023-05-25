Stade Rennais vs AS Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27th 2023

Stade Rennais and AS Monaco go head-to-head at Roazhon Park in round 37 of the French Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Separated by just three points in the standings, we anticipate a thrilling showdown between the two sides in a heated race for the Europa League spot.

Stade Rennais kept their dreams of European football alive last Sunday when they hammered 10-man Ajaccio 5-0 at the Stade Francois Coty.

Les Rennais have now won three of their last four matches, scoring a staggering 14 goals and keeping two clean sheets since the last week of April.

This fine run of form has seen Bruno Genesio’s men surge to sixth place in the Ligue 1 table, three points below Saturday’s visitors in the Europa League qualification spot.

Meanwhile, Monaco’s poor late-season form continued as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Olympique Lyon last Friday.

Philippe Clement’s men have failed to win four of their last five matches, losing three and claiming one draw since mid-April.

This poor run of results has been due to their recent lack of sting in attack, where they have scored just three goals in their last five outings.

Stade Rennais vs AS Monaco Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 20 wins from the last 44 meetings between the sides, Monaco boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Stade Rennais have picked up 13 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Monaco are unbeaten in their last four games against Les Rennais, claiming three wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss in September 2020.

Genesio’s men are currently on a run of three consecutive wins at home, where they are the second-best side in Ligue 1 this season, claiming 42 points from 18 matches.

Monaco boast the division’s third-best away record, having picked up 35 points from their 18 games on the road.

Stade Rennais vs AS Monaco Prediction

With their Europa League qualification ambitions on the line, we anticipate a cagey affair at Roazhon Park.

We predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Stade Rennais 1-1 AS Monaco

Stade Rennais vs AS Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in their last 10 meetings)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in seven of the last eight clashes between the teams)

Poll : 0 votes