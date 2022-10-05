Stade Rennais vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction and Betting Tips | October 6th 2022

Stade Rennais play host to Dynamo Kyiv at the Roazhon Park in Group B of the Europa League on Thursday.

The Ukrainian outfit, who lost their opening two group games, will set out to pick up their first win and get their campaign up and running.

Stade Rennais maintained their fine run of results as they claimed a 3-1 victory away to Strasbourg at the weekend.

They are unbeaten in their last seven games across all competitions, stretching back to August’s 2-1 loss against Lens.

Stade Rennais have now turned their attention to the Europa League, where they sit top of Group B with four points from two games.

Elsewhere, Dynamo Kyiv returned to winning ways last Saturday as they saw off FC Minaj 1-0 away from home.

Prior to that, they were on a run of three consecutive away defeats in all competitions, scoring three goals and conceding eight in that time.

Dynamo Kyiv will be looking to build on Saturday’s result as they head to the Europa League, where they are currently rooted to the bottom of Group B after losing their opening two games.

Stade Rennais vs Dynamo Kyiv Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third-ever meeting between the sides, with Dynamo Kyiv claiming two wins from their previous two encounters.

Stade Rennais are unbeaten in their last seven games across all competitions, claiming four wins and three draws.

Dynamo Kyiv are currently on a run of three defeats in their last four away games, with Saturday’s 1-0 win over Minaj being the exception.

The Ligue 1 side are unbeaten in their last four home games, picking up three wins and one draw since August’s 1-0 loss against Lorient.

Stade Rennais vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction

While Dynamo Kyiv will be looking to get their campaign up and running, next up is an opposing side who are unbeaten in their last seven outings. Stade Rennais have been impressive on home turf this season and we predict they will come away with a slender victory.

Prediction: Stade Rennais 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv

Stade Rennais vs Dynamo Kyiv Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Stade Rennais

Tip 2: First to score - Stade Rennais (The Ligue 1 side have opened the scoring in their last five outings)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in nine of Stade Rennais’ last 10 matches)

