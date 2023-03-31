Stade Rennais vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1st 2023

Stade Rennais and Lens are back in action in the French Ligue 1 when they face off at Roazhon Park on Saturday.

Having failed to win the last five meetings between the sides, the hosts will head into the weekend looking to get one over Franck Haise’s men.

Stade Rennais turned in a performance of the highest quality in their last outing before the international break as they claimed a 2-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes.

Bruno Génésio’s side are now unbeaten in four of their last five league matches, picking up three wins and one draw since mid-February.

With 50 points from 28 matches, Stade Rennais are currently fifth in the Ligue 1 table, four points off the Europa League qualification spot.

Elsewhere, Lens picked up successive wins for the first time this year when they edged out Angers 3-0 at the Parc des Princes last time out.

Les Sang et Or have now gone five consecutive league games without defeat, claiming three wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss against Olympique Lyon on February 12.

With 57 points from 28 games, Lens are currently third in the league standings, two points behind second-placed Marseille in the final automatic Champions League qualification spot.

Stade Rennais vs Lens Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Stade Rennais boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, having secured 13 wins from the last 30 meetings between the sides.

Lens have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Haise’s side are unbeaten in their last five games against Stade Rennais, claiming three wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss in February 2015.

Stade Rennais have managed just one win in their last seven Ligue 1 away matches while claiming five draws and losing once since the start of December.

While Lens boast the division’s best points tally on home turf, they are ranked sixth away from home with 20 points from 14 matches.

Stade Rennais vs Lens Prediction

Stade Rennais and Lens have enjoyed a solid 2022-23 campaign and we expect a pulsating top-half clash on Saturday. Les Rennais have been rock-solid at home this season, but we predict Lens will do just enough to leave with a share of the spoils and keep their Champions League qualification hopes alive.

Prediction: Stade Rennais 1-1 Lens

Stade Rennais vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last 10 clashes)

