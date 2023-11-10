Stade Rennais vs Olympique Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12th 2023

Stade Rennais will host Olympique Lyon at Roazhon Park on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign.

The home side have struggled to impress in the league this season despite their exploits on the continental stage. They were beaten 2-0 by league leaders Nice in their last Ligue 1 outing but returned to winning ways on Thursday with a clinical 3-1 win over Panathinaikos in the UEFA Europa League.

Stade Rennais sit 11th in the league table with 12 points picked up so far and will be looking to return to winning ways in the competition this weekend.

Olympique Lyonnais have endured a highly turbulent campaign on and off the pitch this season, with new manager Fabio Grosso struggling to steady the ship. They were held to a 1-1 draw by newly-promoted Metz in their last game, with 21-year-old Skelly Alvero scoring a long-range strike five minutes from normal time to rescue a point for Les Gones and open his account for the club.

Stade Rennais vs Olympique Lyonnais Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 105 meetings between Rennes and Lyon. The hosts have won 37 of those games while the visitors have won four more. There have been 27 draws between the two teams.

The visitors picked up a 3-1 win in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a three-game losing streak in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture and their last eight across all competitions.

Lyon are the second-lowest-scoring side in the French top-flight this season with a goal tally of just eight.

Both of Rennes' two league wins this season have come on home turf.

Stade Rennais vs Olympique Lyonnais Prediction

Rennes' latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will aim to kick on from that this weekend. They have lost just one of their eight home matches this season and will be looking forward to Sunday's game.

Last-placed Lyon, meanwhile, remain winless in Ligue 1 this season and will be desperate for a result on Sunday. They have, however, lost five of their last six away league games and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Stade Rennais 2-1 Olympique Lyonnais

Stade Rennais vs Olympique Lyonnais Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rennes to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)