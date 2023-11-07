Stade Rennais vs Panathinaikos Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9th 2023

The action continues in Group F of the UEFA Europa League as Stade Rennais and Panathinaikos square off at Roazhon Park on Thursday.

Having lost October’s reverse fixture, Ivan Jovanovic’s men will head into the midweek tie looking to exact revenge on the hosts and leapfrog them to the top of the group.

Stade Rennais failed to find their feet last weekend as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of OGC Nice in the French Ligue 1.

Bruno Genesio’s men have now failed to win five of their last six matches across all competitions, losing four and picking up one draw in that time.

For all their recent struggles, Stade Rennais currently lead the way in Group F of the Europa League with six points from three matches, two points and one place above Thursday’s visitors.

Panathinaikos continued their fine run of results in the Greek top flight as they picked up a 2-1 victory over PAS Lamia last Saturday.

Jovanovic’s side have now won their last four games in the Super League, a run which has seen them open up a four-point lead at the top of the table.

Panathinaikos now turn their attention to the Europa League, where they kicked off the campaign with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal in the Group F opener on September 21 before picking up just one point from their subsequent two outings.

Stade Rennais vs Panathinaikos Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two sides, with Stade Rennais claiming a 2-1 win when they first met on October 26.

Panathinaikos have won all but one of their last five outings across all competitions, with October’s loss to Rennes being the exception.

Rennes have won just one of their last six matches across all competitions while claiming four wins and one draw since early October.

Panathinaikos are unbeaten in their last six away matches, picking up five wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss against Braga in the Champions League qualifiers on August 23.

Stade Rennais vs Panathinaikos Prediction

Panathinaikos have been simply superb in the Super League and will be backing themselves against a floundering Stade Rennais side who have run out of steam in recent weeks.

Jovanovic’s men head into the game as the more in-form side and we are tipping them to pick up where they left off at the weekend and claim all three points.

Prediction: Stade Rennais 1-2 Panathinaikos

Stade Rennais vs Panathinaikos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Panathinaikos to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in Panathinaikos’ last five outings)

Tip 3: First to score - Panathinaikos (The Greek outfit have opened the scoring in four of their last five matches)