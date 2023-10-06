Stade Rennais vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8th 2023

Stade Rennais will host Paris Saint-Germain at Roazhon Park on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a largely solid campaign this season and will fancy themselves early contenders for Champions League football. They beat 10-man Nantes 3-1 in their last league outing with three different players getting on the scoresheet for Les Rennais including substitutes Desire Doue and Arnaud Kalimuendo.

Stade Rennais sit sixth in the league table with 11 points from seven games. They are just a point and a place behind their weekend opponents in the table and will leapfrog them with a win on Sunday.

Paris Saint-Germain were held to a goalless draw against Clermont Foot in their league game last Saturday and fully deserved to pick up all three points but could not find a way past Mory Diaw in the opposition goal.

They then turned their attention to continental football on Wednesday facing Newcastle United in the Champions League and suffering a 4-1 defeat to the Premier League outfit.

Stade Rennais vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 80th meeting between Rennes and PSG. The hosts have won 22 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 39 times. Their other 18 matchups have ended in draws.

The hosts have won their last two games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last five.

PSG's last victory at the Roazhon Park came back in September 2018 when they picked up a 3-1 comeback win over Les Rennais.

Stade Rennais are the third-highest-scoring side in the Ligue 1 this season with a goal tally of 13.

Les Parisiens have conceded six goals in the league this season. Only Nice (4) have conceded fewer.

Stade Rennais vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

Rennes' latest result ended an eight-game winless streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They are undefeated in their last nine competitive games on home ground and will be hopeful of a positive result this Sunday.

PSG's humbling at the hands of Newcastle on Wednesday saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end and they will be desperate to put out a response this weekend. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two sides should see the visitors win here.

Prediction: Stade Rennais 0-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Stade Rennais vs Paris Saint-Germain Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSG to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)