Stade Rennais vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2023

Stade Rennais and Shakhtar Donetsk square off at Roazhon Park in the second leg of their Europa League playoff clash on Thursday.

The Ukrainian outfit will be looking to pick up where they dropped off last week after claiming a 2-1 home victory in the reverse leg.

Stade Rennais returned to winning ways on Sunday as they saw off Clermont Foot 2-0 on home turf.

Bruno Genesio’s side had previously lost their last three matches, including last Thursday’s 2-1 first-leg loss away to Shakhtar.

However, Rennes will fancy their chances of turning their fortunes around as they welcome the Ukrainian side to Roazhon Park, where they have picked up eight wins from their last nine matches and lost just once this season.

Meanwhile, Shakhtar Donetsk will head into the midweek matchup looking to make it two successive competitive wins since November.

Igor Jovićević’s men are currently unbeaten in five straight games, stretching back to a 1-0 friendly defeat against Austria Wien on January 20.

Having struggled in the Champions League during the first half of the season, Shakhtar will be looking to pick up where they dropped off last week and mount a proper charge for their second Europa League crown.

Stade Rennais vs Shakhtar Donetsk Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides, with their first meeting coming last week, when Shakhtar picked up a 2-1 first-leg victory.

Rennes have lost three of their most recent four matches, with Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Clermont Foot being the exception.

Shakhtar are unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions, claiming two wins and three draws since January’s 1-0 friendly loss against Austria Wien.

Genesio’s men have lost just once at home this season, picking up 15 wins and two draws in 18 matches.

Stade Rennais vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction

Rennes have been near impenetrable on home soil this season and will be backing themselves to turn things around on Thursday.

We predict this tie will go to penalties, with Genesio’s men edging out a Shakhtar side who are without an away win since November.

Prediction: Stade Rennais 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk (Rennes wins on penalties)

Stade Rennais vs Shakhtar Donetsk Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Stade Rennais

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight Shakhtar’s last nine matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Rennes’ last six games)

