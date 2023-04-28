Stan Collymore urges Arsenal to make 4 summer signings to remain competitive in the Premier League next season

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has claimed that Arsenal should snap up a striker, a midfielder, a centre-back, and a right-back ahead of next season.

The Gunners, who are currently atop the Premier League standings, have suffered a dent in their title hopes in the ongoing 2022-23 season of late. They crashed to a 4-1 loss at reigning champions Manchester City earlier this week.

They are also winless in their previous four games. Following their recent win, City cut the Gunners' lead to just two points and have two games in hand.

In his column for Caught Offside, Collymore urged Arsenal to add four new players to their ranks in the summer to remain Premier League title challengers. He wrote:

"I think a striker to rival Gabriel Jesus and a new midfielder would be smart moves, purely because of how many games they're going to be playing and it will be unrealistic to expect Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard to play every game."

He added:

"Obviously, Jude Bellingham would be every club's pick when it comes to a central midfielder, but if Arsenal can't compete for him, they should definitely look to sign Declan Rice."

Claiming that Mikel Arteta's side are in need of two defenders, Collymore added:

"I also think their defence could do with some improvement if the room in the budget allows for it. I really like William Saliba but out of the four, I am not sure any get into Manchester City's starting lineup."

He continued:

"Ben White at right-back has done okay, but I'm not convinced he's good enough in that position to become a Premier League-winning full-back, so if I was [Mikel] Arteta or Edu [Gaspar], I would be drawing up a shortlist of strikers, midfielders, centre-backs and right-backs."

Arsenal are next set to face London rivals Chelsea in their Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday (May 2).

Arsenal eye summer move for Premier League winner: Reports

According to Todofichajes, Arsenal are interested in securing Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante's signature on a Bosman deal this summer. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has told his club's top brass to lure the veteran midfielder away from Stamford Bridge. They could offer the Frenchman a lucrative two-year contract offer plus an optional one year.

Should Kante secure a switch to the Emirates Stadium, he would be an important starter for them. The two-time Premier League winner could effectively rotate with the likes of Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, and Jorginho.

Kante, 32, is in the final two months of his current deal at Chelsea. Since arriving from Leicester City for £32 million in 2016, he has scored 13 goals and laid out 15 assists in 267 games across all competitions for the Blues.

