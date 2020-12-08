Standard Liege vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Standard Liege take on Benfica in their final UEFA Europa League fixture of the campaign at the Stade Maurice Dufrasne on Thursday night.

Benfica and Rangers have already secured passage into the round of 32 from Group D, having earned 11 points each in their five games. This game is, therefore, a mere formality for the Belgian hosts.

A win for Standard Liege would be a great way for them to wrap up their European campaign but Benfica need the three points if they are to finish top of Group D.

Standard Liege vs Benfica Head-to-Head

The meeting between the two sides in the reverse fixture at the Estadio da Luz in October was the first time they had crossed paths. The Eagles recorded a comfortable 3-0 win on that occasion, thanks to goals from Pizzi and Luca Waldschmidt.

Liege are winless in their last four league fixtures, with their last win across all competitions coming against Lech Poznan in the Europa League in November.

Benfica have done well to rise to the second position in the Primeira Liga and are unbeaten in the Europa League this season.

Standard Liege form guide: D-L-D-W-D

Benfica form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Standard Liege vs Benfica Team News

For the hosts, Zinho Vanheusden and Selim Amallah will not be able to feature against Benfica on account of injuries. Jackson Muleka has returned to the fold from a hamstring injury and is in contention to start.

Injuries: Zinho Vanheusden (ACL), Selim Amallah (knee)

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Benfica manager Jorge Jesus will be unable to call upon the services of Portuguese full-back Andre Almeida, who is out injured for the rest of the season. There are doubts over the availability of centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo on account of a thigh injury.

Injured: Andre Almeida (knee)

Doubtful: Jean-Clair Todibo

Suspended: None

Standard Liege vs Benfica Predicted XI

Standard Liege Predicted XI (3-4-3): Arnaud Bodart; Noe Dussenne, Konstantinos Laifis, Merveille Bokadi; Collins Fai, Eden Shamir, Samuel Bastian, Nicolas Gavory; Abdoul Tapsoba, Maxime Lestienne, William Balikwisha

Benfica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Alex Grimaldo; Rafa Silva, Julian Weigl, Pizzi, Everton Cebolinha; Luca Waldschmidt, Darwin Nunez

Standard Liege vs Benfica Prediction

Darwin Nunez and Pizzi have scored five goals each in the Europa League this season.

Benfica have a strong squad at the moment and they have been especially adept at scoring goals at crucial moments this season. They face Standard Liege, who've only got one win to their name in the Europa League this season. The Belgians have drawn their last four league fixtures.

The visitors should make quick work of the hosts on Thursday night. We predict a win and a clean sheet for Benfica in their final group stage game.

Prediction: Standard Liege 0-3 Benfica