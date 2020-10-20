Standard Liege vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Standard Liege are set to welcome Scottish club Rangers to the Stade Maurice Dufrasne on Thursday in their next UEFA Europa League fixture.

Standard Liege come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Club Brugge on Sunday in the Belgian Pro League.

A goal from young Senegal international Krepin Diatta for Club Brugge was cancelled out by a late second-half penalty from Standard Liege's French full-back Nicolas Gavory.

Rangers, on the other hand, come into this fixture following a morale-boosting 2-0 win in the Old Firm derby against fierce rivals Celtic on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership. A brace from English centre-back Connor Goldson secured the win for Steven Gerrard's men.

Standard Liege vs Rangers Head-to-Head

In two previous encounters between the two sides, Standard Liege have won one game, while Rangers have won the other.

This is the first match between the two clubs in quite some time.

Advertisement

Standard Liege form guide in the Belgian Pro League: L-W-D-W-D

Rangers form guide in the Scottish Premiership: W-D-W-W-W

Standard Liege vs Rangers Team News

Standard Liege manager Philippe Montanier will be unable to count on the services of young Belgian midfielder Joachim Carcela-Gonzalez, who is out with an injury. Other than that, Montanier is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Joachim Carcela-Gonzalez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Rangers will be without new signing, attacker Kemar Roofe, as well as Croatian centre-back Nikola Katic, who is out with a long-term injury.

Injured: Kemar Roofe, Nikola Katic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Standard Liege vs Rangers Predicted XI

Standard Liege Predicted XI (4-3-3): Arnaud Bodart, Collins Fai, Zinho Vanheusden, Noe Dussenne, Nicolas Gavory, Nicolas Raskin, Merveille Bokadi, Samuel Bastian, Mehdi Carcela, Duje Cop, Maxime Lestienne

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor, James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander, Borna Barisic, Scott Arfield, Joe Aribo, Glen Kamara, Brandon Barker, Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent

Standard Liege vs Rangers Prediction

Standard Liege have a rich history of producing future Belgium internationals, including Borussia Dortmund star Axel Witsel and Steven Defour. While their performances as a club may have dropped off in recent years, centre-back and captain Zinho Vanheusden could be next Belgian in the production line of great talents.

Rangers, on the other hand, will be ecstatic after beating great rivals Celtic. The likes of Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent have been linked with big-money moves, and a strong performance in Europe could see clubs sniffing around their star players.

Advertisement

This match could be a cagey affair, but Rangers should have enough to emerge victorious at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction: Standard Liege 0-2 Rangers