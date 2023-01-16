Standard vs Mechelen Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th January 2023

Standard Liège will host Mechelen at Stade Maurice Dufrasne in the Belgian Pro League on Tuesday.

Standard vs Mechelen Preview

After finishing close to the bottom of the table – 14th out of 18 teams – last season, the hosts announced the ultimate as their prime objective this term. Standard Liège boast 10 titles and have been runners-up 13 times, but their last success dates back to 2008-09. They have edged into the top 10 halfway through the current campaign.

Les Rouches have won nine games out of 20, drawing four and losing seven, and are in sixth place on 31 points. They are winless in five straight league contests, suffering one of their heaviest losses of the season at the hands of Antwerp 4-0 last month. At home on Tuesday, Standard will seek to bring to heel one of their fiercest nemeses.

Mechelen have outmuscled Standard in their recent clashes, outscoring the hosts 12-5 in their last five meetings. The visitors have won thrice in their last five games and come into the clash on the back of two straight wins. However, their overall success so far has been limited to six wins, four draws, and nine losses in 19 league contests, with a place in 12th spot.

De Kakkers earned qualification for the play-offs II last season after finishing seventh. It’s unclear what coach Steven Defour is hoping to achieve this term – perhaps a Europa Conference League qualification or a play-offs II ticket. However, they will hope for a better finish than last season.

Standard vs Mechelen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Standard have lost to Mechelen four times in their last five clashes, with one game ending in a draw.

Standard have won once and drawn once at home against Mechelen in their last five matches, losing thrice.

Standard have won only once in their last five home matches, drawing once and losing thrice.

Mechelen have won thrice in their last five away matches, drawing once and losing once.

Standard have drawn four times and lost once in their last five matches while Mechelen have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

Standard vs Mechelen Prediction

Denis Dragus and three others are the main attacking threats for the hosts, with four goals each, but three injured players will miss the action.

The visitors have five players on the sidelines, including striker Julien Ngoy, but Rob Schoofs (five goals) and Geoffry Hairemans (four goals) could be a pain for the opposition.

Standard will spare no effort to halt their five-game winless streak and that determination could help them prevail over Mechelen.

Prediction: Standard 2-1 Mechelen

Standard vs Mechelen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Standard

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Standard to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Mechelen to score - Yes

