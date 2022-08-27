“Standards are so low he is getting praised for running”, “literally have zero expectations for him” – Chelsea fans slam performance from 23-year-old star despite win over Leicester

Chelsea fans have good reason to be impressed with their win over Leicester City, which the Blues managed with just ten men on the field for most of the game. The home side rallied and saw off a threatening Foxes outfit at Stamford Bridge in an intriguing second half.

However, fans aren't pleased with the performances of all their players, with many of them slamming Kai Havertz for a sub-par display.

The Chelsea supporters took to Twitter to call out the German forward for his rather average performance in front of goal. The 23-year-old has only managed 12 league goals since moving to Stamford Bridge in 2020, and a poor return of zero goals in four games this Premier League so far will not improve his stock.

Here is a selection of tweets from unhappy fans who slammed Havertz's performance:

chessy @cheIsea69 Havertz standards are so low he is getting praised for running, something other players get crucified for Havertz standards are so low he is getting praised for running, something other players get crucified for

Will @willreyner Havertz needs genuine competition cos he’s far too comfortable. Knows he’ll start each week and knows the match going fans won’t turn on him cos of Porto. Havertz needs genuine competition cos he’s far too comfortable. Knows he’ll start each week and knows the match going fans won’t turn on him cos of Porto.

Jude Hardwick @JudeHardwick03 Three things are guaranteed in life,



Taxes… Death… and Havertz playing a full 90 whilst having a howler all game Three things are guaranteed in life,Taxes… Death… and Havertz playing a full 90 whilst having a howler all game

Rishi ⭐⭐ @Rishireacts What will we have to do not to see havertz as false 9? What will we have to do not to see havertz as false 9?

Nicholas Lisewsky @NLisewsky This is the last game I want to see Havertz starting in a while.



He has been so bad and he does’nt score goals.



Time for Broja to be given a fair chance. This is the last game I want to see Havertz starting in a while. He has been so bad and he does’nt score goals. Time for Broja to be given a fair chance.

Sumeet @flameosumeet When Havertz gets the ball, does anyone ever think he's gonna do anything? Like be 100% honest, because I literally have ZERO expectations for him When Havertz gets the ball, does anyone ever think he's gonna do anything? Like be 100% honest, because I literally have ZERO expectations for him

Sahil @msxhil I've always been the first person to defend Havertz but not anymore. I've had enough of him tbh, Broja deserves to start next game and surely he can't be worse than Kai I've always been the first person to defend Havertz but not anymore. I've had enough of him tbh, Broja deserves to start next game and surely he can't be worse than Kai

Chelsea beat Leciester City 2-1

Chelsea hosted Leicester city at Stamford Bridge in their first fixture after their disappointing 3-0 loss to Leeds last week. The Blues had a point to prove in the game, and despite missing head coach Thomas Tuchel due to suspension, they managed to secure all three points.

The first half was an interesting contest, with the home side dominating proceedings against the struggling Foxes. The Blues would, however, be dealt a blow, with English midfielder Connor Gallagher getting sent off.

But their intent in the second half paid off, with new boys Marc Cucerella and Raheem Sterling linking up in the 47th minute to put them ahead. Sterling enjoyed doubled his tally with the Blues' lead in the 63rd minute from an assist by Reece James.

The Blues had the game fully under control after Sterling’s double, but finished the game on edge after Leicester got a goal back via Harvey Barnes in the 66th minute. The goal was a result of fine interplay between Barnes and the phenomenal Jamie Vardy and would see the Foxes apply immense pressure for the rest of the match.

Chelsea, however, held on to secure the win and will be proud of their performance on a difficult day. The Foxes have a solitary point on the board after four games and need to go back to the drawing board.

