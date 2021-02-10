Star defender could move to Stamford Bridge in the summer as Chelsea and Real Madrid look to agree a €50m deal - Reports

According to Marca, Chelsea and Real Madrid could agree a €50m deal that would see central defender Raphael Varane move to Stamford Bridge as Thomas Tuchel aims to bolster his defensive ranks in the summer.

The Spanish news outlet claims the 27-year-old is considering his future and could be open to a new challenge with Chelsea, PSG and Manchester United monitoring his situation.

While Real Madrid have not begun contract negotiations with the Frenchman, it is reported he is in no hurry to extend his contract either as he weighs his options.

The La Liga champions, however, will consider cashing in on Varane in the summer as they could lose him for free next summer should they fail in their bid to extend his contract.

Chelsea have now joined the race for the experienced defender as Thomas Tuchel looks to begin a squad rebuild following his appointment in January.

Varane's deal at Real Madrid ends in June 2022, and he is considering not renewing his deal and leaving the Spanish club. Madrid will try to convince Varane to renew his deal but if no commitment is made, they will try to sell him this summer.



Both Chelsea and Real Madrid have been linked with several defenders in recent months as they look to fix their defensive frailties in the summer.

Real Madrid are in the market for experienced centre-backs as they stand the risk of losing star defender Sergio Ramos at the end of the season after his contract extension reached a total statement.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are looking for a permanent fix to their backline and a solid partner for veteran defender Thiago Silva, after experimenting with the likes of Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

RCD Espanyol v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Varane has been ever-present for Los Blancos in recent seasons, but his highly successful career at the Bernabeu could come to an end this season.

The Frenchman completed a move to the Spanish capital in 2011 from French side RC Lens almost a decade ago and has made over 300 appearances for Real Madrid.

4x Champions League

2x La Liga

1x Copa del Rey

4x Club World Cup

3x UEFA Super Cup

3x Spanish Super Cup



However, the impact of the coronavirus on the finances of the Galactico could see them let go of Varane at the end of the season.

Chelsea and Real Madrid could reportedly strike a deal worth around €50m for the central defender, as Los Blancos search for funds to land PSG’s Kylian Mbappe.

Bayern Munich veteran defender David Alaba is also on the wishlist for both Chelsea and Real Madrid, so it will be interesting to see how it all unfolds in the summer.