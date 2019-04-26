Stats: Mbappe is a far better goal-scorer than Ronaldo and Messi at 20

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 34 // 26 Apr 2019, 10:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

France v Argentina: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

What's the story?

According to statistics in Calciomercato, Paris Saint-German star Kylian Mbappe has a far better goal-scoring record than five-time Ballon d'Or winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the age of 21.

In case you didn't know...

After having impressed at Monaco, Mbappe made a €180 million transfer to PSG in 2018, where he helped the Parisian outfit to a domestic treble, lifting the Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue.

Mbappe has been just as important to PSG this season, with a stellar campaign that boasts of 30 league goals including a decisive hat-trick against Monaco to help the side to yet another Ligue 1 title on Sunday.

His domestic success comes on the back of FIFA World Cup glory with his home country, where he finished the tournament as the joint second-highest goalscorer. He consequently earned his first Ballon d'Or nomination last year, finishing ahead of fifth-placed Lionel Messi in the final standings.

The young Frenchman's goal-scoring exploits this campaign have also put him in contention for the European Golden Shoe as he stands in second place, three goals shy of leader Messi.

The heart of the matter

Statistics have now revealed that Mbappe, who turns 21 in December, has scored way more goals than Messi and Ronaldo when they were 21 years of age. The Frenchman boasts of a staggering ninety-four goals for club and country at 20 so far.

Advertisement

While Messi had netted fifty goals when he turned 21, Ronaldo had a mere thirty-six goals to his name at the same age. A combined tally of the two would remarkably still fall short of Mbappe's total by six goals.

Upon turning 21, Cristiano Ronaldo had 36 goals for club and country in his career.



Upon turning 21, Lionel Messi had 50 goals for club and country in his career.



Kylian Mbappé isn't 21 until December 20th, he has 94 goals for club and country in his career. — bet365 (@bet365) April 21, 2019

What's next?

Coming fresh out of their Ligue 1 title celebrations, PSG are next scheduled to face Rennes in the final of the French Cup on Saturday night.