Steve Bruce bans handshakes at Newcastle United amid Coronavirus scare | Premier League 2019-20

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United - Premier League

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has confirmed that handshakes have been banned in the club's training ground, amid fears of the Coronavirus.

Speaking before the Magpies' Premier League encounter against Burnley in the weekend, the Englishman revealed that there is a ritual whereby players shake hands to greet each other in the morning and they've had to stop doing so on the advice of the club doctor.

"Thankfully, we've got a superb doctor here and he will keep us informed of what we have to do. We're like everybody else, we're glued to the TV for where it's going to go next and let's hope it doesn't get any worse in this country."

In Italy, as many as five Serie A game are scheduled to take place behind closed doors due to growing fears of the disease, and Bruce added that he had seen nothing like this throughout his long career as a player and a manager.

"No, not at all. Look, in confined areas like we've got here. There was a time over Christmas when if there's a virus knocking around - which is not Coronavirus - then you have to be careful so we're a bit mindful of it, the fact that a bug can sweep through. We had four or five at Christmas and two of my staff, so you stay at home, basically. But it's always something you're looking at."

Newcastle United host Burnley at St. James' Park in the Premier League this weekend and the Tyneside outfit will look to record a victory to steer further clear of the relegation zone, as they aim to secure their top-flight status for another season.