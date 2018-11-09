×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Stiff Little Fingers' Jake Burns on being a fan of Newcastle United and the Chicago Cubs

Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Exclusive
10   //    09 Nov 2018, 10:35 IST

Stiff Little Fingers / Photo courtesy of Chip Ruggieri
Stiff Little Fingers / Photo courtesy of Chip Ruggieri

As founded in the late 1970s, Stiff Little Fingers came onto the punk scene around the same time that The Ramones, The Sex Pistols and The Clash did. While Stiff Little Fingers took a break for a good chunk of the 1980s, the band has been active for the last three decades and is still doing very well; its 2014 album No Going Back made it to the number one spot of the Official BBC Rock Album Chart in the UK.

A very influential band, a lot of key punk artists have covered Stiff Little Fingers tunes over the years. In turn, the list of famous fans of Stiff Little Fingers -- which is comprised of original singer/guitarist Jake Burns, rhythm guitarist Ian McCallum, bassist Ali McMordie, and drummer Steve Grantley -- includes members of The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, The Dropkick Murphys, Flogging Molly, Bad Religion, Rancid, Therapy and U2.

I had the pleasure of speaking with Jake Burns by phone on behalf of PureGrainAudio.com, and during that phone chat I inquired about Burns' history as a sports fan. More on Stiff Little Fingers -- who are currently on a tour of Canada -- can be found online at www.slf.rocks.

You're known to be a big supporter of Newcastle United. When did that start?

Jake Burns: My first wife lived in Newcastle, so I moved up there from London and I lived in Newcastle for 15, 16 years... That's kind of when they got under my skin. I've often said, "It would've been a lot easier if she'd lived in Manchester or somewhere they actually had a football team that was going to win something." But for better or worse, you know they're there. They're part of the fabric of my life, I'm stuck with them.

Are there any other teams that you feel that way about that? That you feel that passionate about?

Jake Burns: No, not really. I've lived in Chicago for the last 14 years. Simply because we live close to Wrigley Park, I became a default Chicago Cubs fan. I was beginning to think that I had managed to transfer the curse of Newcastle across to Chicago so much that it looked like that for the first 12 years I lived there. The Cubs were never ever going to win the World Series. And then blow the feathers, being the Cubs they have to find the most difficult way on Earth they will actually win it and still did.

What was it that made you move to Chicago in the first place?

Jake Burns: Probably the best reason is I fell in love with a woman... my wife is an American girl. She actually considered moving to the UK, but she had just been given a job offer in Chicago. I said to her, "Well look, you know I can do what I do, I can be anywhere as well as I'm close to a major airport." They don't get much more major than O'Hare [International Airport]...

Well, you managed to move to one of the places that's much colder than Northern Ireland...

Jake Burns: If anything, it's probably prepared me for the month up here [in Canada]. People here have been warning me this is going to be cold. Well, I lived in Newcastle, which was really cold. When I first moved to Chicago that was my attitude... The first time we had a snowfall and I literally couldn't see the car. The car was buried. It's like, "OK, this will be colder than England."

In terms of being up here for the next month, people say the cold is going to be so bad. I'm probably being cocky, I'll be brought down to size, but by the time we get to Calgary or something. But at the moment I'm going, "I live in Chicago, how cold can it be?" (laughs)

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Newcastle United Football Kenedy DeAndre Yedlin Manchester United Transfer News Premier League Teams
Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Darren Paltrowitz is a New York resident with over 15 years of entertainment industry experience. He began working around the music business as a teenager, interning for the manager of his then-favorite band Superdrag. In the years following, he has worked with a wide array of artists including OK Go, They Might Be Giants, Mike Viola, Tracy Bonham, Loudness, Rachael Yamagata, and Amanda Palmer. Darren's writing has appeared in dozens of outlets including the New York Daily News, Inquisitr, The Daily Meal, The Hype Magazine, All Music Guide, Downtown Magazine, Guitar World, TheStreet.com, Format Magazine, Businessweek, The Improper, the L.A. Times, and the Jewish Journal. He is a member of the SATW and the IFWTWA organizations as a food and travel writer. Darren is also the host the recently-launched "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz" podcast, as co-produced with PureGrainAudio.
Pizza, holidays and goals add up to an interesting week...
RELATED STORY
The Spirit of Old Trafford: What's next for Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Newcastle United (3-2) : Five key...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Manchester United beat Newcastle United...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 3-2 Newcastle United: 4 men who saved...
RELATED STORY
Newcastle United win against Watford arrives at just the...
RELATED STORY
Talks of Rafa Benitez's exit come at an odd time for...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Newcastle: Match preview, predictions...
RELATED STORY
3 tactical changes against Newcastle United that possibly...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United won against Newcastle United
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 12
Tomorrow CAR BRI 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow HUD WES 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs West Ham
Tomorrow LEI BUR 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Burnley
Tomorrow NEW AFC 08:30 PM Newcastle vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow SOU WAT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Watford
Tomorrow CRY TOT 11:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
11 Nov LIV FUL 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Fulham
11 Nov CHE EVE 07:45 PM Chelsea vs Everton
11 Nov ARS WOL 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Nov MAN MAN 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us