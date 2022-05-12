"Still can't get a start" "What is Pep doing?" - Manchester City fans fume as Guardiola omits 2 players from the starting XI against Wolves

Manchester City fans are fuming about two players not featuring in the starting lineup ahead of their Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday, May 11. Fans were hoping to see Nathan Ake and Jack Grealish starting for their side, but Pep Guardiola seems to have other plans in mind.

Taking to Twitter, the unimpressed Etihad faithful voiced concerns about the two benched stars, and here is a selection of their tweets:

Brian @IrishBrian30 Nathan Ake still can't get a start for City hahahaha Nathan Ake still can't get a start for City hahahaha

Mbílù @keyraw_billy Pep doesn't rate Grealish AT ALL. Let's call a spade a spade, not a big spoon. Pep doesn't rate Grealish AT ALL. Let's call a spade a spade, not a big spoon.

soph @cooIhossler imo grealish should start tonight but anyways imo grealish should start tonight but anyways

Ake has failed to find consistent playing time under Pep Guardiola this season, having started just 10 Premier League games. Grealish, on the other hand, has found good playing time, appearing in 24 league games for Manchester City.

The Cityzens know they will have to leave the Molineux Stadium with all three points in tow if they are to win the Premier League title this season. With Liverpool sitting right behind them in the table, dropping any points could see Manchester City risk ending this campaign without a single trophy.

Manchester City prepare contract offer for PSG youngster: Report

The looming transfer window has already become a busy one for the Cityzens, who have made some notable additions to their first-team outfit.

Another player who is on the radar of Pep Guardiola's side next season is Paris Saint-Germain youngster El Chadaille Bitshiabu. This is according to notable Telefoot journalist Julien Maynard, who shared the report on his Twitter account.

City will reportedly have to deal with interest from Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Salzburg if they are to snatch up the towering 16-year-old centre-back. Bitshiabu, who stands at nearly two meters, has shone during his stint at PSG, and if the Cityzens have their way, he could be unveiled at the Etihad this summer.

However, they will have to be wary of Arsenal's intent, as Mikel Arteta is also reportedly planning for a Gunners future that includes the PSG teenager. Neither party has confirmed these rumors, but with the transfer window nearing its opening, some official news may come in sooner rather than later.

If Bitshiabu makes the transfer to City. he won't be the only new player at the Etihad Stadium. Although announced back in January, Julian Alvarez will be joining Pep Guardiola and Manchester City when the new season begins.

A principle agreement with Borussia Dortmund for Erling Haaland was also recently announced by Manchester City and discussions with the German club are now in the final stages.

With Gabriel Jesus heavily linked to an exit from the club (as per The Guardian) alongside players like Raheem Sterling and others, the new season could see new stars in the starting lineup for City.

