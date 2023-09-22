Stoke City Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24, 2023

Stoke City welcome Hull City to the Bet 365 Stadium in an EFL Championship matchday eight lunchtime kickoff on Sunday (September 24).

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw at Huddersfield Town on Wednesday. Matthew Pearson and Jack Rudoni scored for the Terriers, while Daniel Johnson and Ben Wilmot found the back of the net for the Potters.

Hull, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in their last outing, drawing goalles at home to Leeds United. The stalemate left the Tigers in sixth spot, having garnered 12 points from seven games. Stoke, meanwhile, are 20th with seven points after seven outings.

Stoke City Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 75th meeting between the two sides. Stoke lead 34-20.

Their most recent meeting in February 2023 was goalless stalemate.

Hull have not scored in six of their last eight visits to Stoke.

Stoke have not scored in four of their seven league games this season.

Hull have won just two of the last 10 meetings with Stoke, losing seven. They have also failed to score in four games against Stoke.

Stoke are winless in four league games, losing three.

Stoke City Hull City Prediction

Hull are one of the early pacesetters in the promotion race. Manager Liam Rosenior will hope that his side can build on their six-game unbeaten run in the Championship to remain in the top six. However, their recent record against Stoke, particularly on the road, is far from inspiring.

Stoke, for their part, have struggled for consistency this season and will look over their shoulders at the drop zone if they lose. Although either side could nick a win, expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Stoke 1-1 Hull

Stoke City Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 1.5 goals