Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10th 2023

Stoke City will host Blackburn Rovers at the bet365 Stadium on Friday in another round of EFL Championship football.

The home team have had mixed results this season and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the table, although they sit comfortably above the drop zone. They returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion last weekend with a 5-1 demolition of Sunderland featuring a first-half strike from Josh Laurent and second-half braces from Tyrese Campbell and Dwight Gayle.

Blackburn are enjoying a solid run of form at the moment and are well on course to secure playoff football at the end of the regular season. They beat second-placed Sheffield United 1-0 in their last game, with Harry Pickering scoring the sole goal of the game in the opening five minutes.

The visitors have picked up 58 points from 35 games this season and now sit fourth in the Championship standings. They will be looking to build on their strong run this weekend as continue their quest for promotion.

Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 100 competitive meetings between Stoke and Blackburn. The hosts have won 39 of those games, while the visitors have won 44 times. There have been 17 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last two games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last six.

Nine of Blackburn's 13 league defeats this season have come away from home.

The Potters have picked up 19 points on home turf in the league this season, the third-fewest in the competition so far.

The Riversiders have scored 38 league goals this season, the second-fewest of all the teams in the top half of the Championship standings.

Stoke are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Stoke's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats and they will look to build on that. They have, however, won just one of their last four home games and could struggle here.

Blackburn are on a brilliant five-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last 11 games across all competitions. They are unbeaten in their last six away games and should pick up maximum points on Friday.

Prediction: Stoke City 0-1 Blackburn Rovers

Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Blackburn

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The last six matches between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)

