Stoke City vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Stoke City are set to host Bournemouth at the Bet365 Stadium on Sunday in their next EFL Championship fixture.

Stoke City come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday at the Bet365 Stadium.

A first-half goal from Northern Ireland international Jordan Thompson for Stoke City was cancelled out by an own goal from Welsh centre-back James Chester for Nottingham Forest in the second half.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Thomas Frank's Brentford on Wednesday at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Goals from Danish right-back Henrik Dalsgaard and Ghana international Tariqe Fosu secured a crucial win for the Bees. Striker Dominic Solanke scored the consolation goal for Jason Tindall's Bournemouth.

Stoke City vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head

In six previous encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Stoke City have won two games, lost three and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2018 in the English Premier League, with Bournemouth beating Stoke City 2-1.

Goals from Norway international Joshua King and attacker Lys Mousset, now at Sheffield United, secured the win for the Cherries. Swiss winger Xherdan Shaqiri, now at Liverpool, scored the consolation goal for Stoke City.

Stoke City form guide in the English Premier League: D-D-W-D-D

Bournemouth form guide in the English Premier League: D-W-W-D-L

Stoke City vs Bournemouth Team News

Stoke City

Stoke City have a host of injuries to deal with. Manager Michael O'Neill will be without left-back Morgan Fox, goalkeepers Niki Maenpaa, Angus Gunn and Adam Davies, striker Lee Gregory and forward Tyrese Campbell.

Injured: Morgan Fox, Lee Gregory, Tyrese Campbell, Adam Davies, Angus Gunn, Niki Maenpaa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bournemouth

Meanwhile, Bournemouth will be without former Reading and Luton Town player Jack Stacey as well as defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, who are both injured.

Injured: Jack Stacey, Cameron Carter-Vickers

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stoke City vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Josef Bursik, Nathan Collins, Harry Souttar, James Chester, Tommy Smith, Jordan Thompson, Nick Powell, Joe Allen, James McClean, Tom Ince, Sam Vokes

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Asmir Begovic, Adam Smith, Steve Cook, Jack Simpson, Lloyd Kelly, Jefferson Lerma, Lewis Cook, Philip Billing, David Brooks, Dominic Solanke, Joshua King

Stoke City vs Bournemouth Prediction

Stoke City have done well under the management of Michael O'Neill. The injury crisis in the goalkeeping department has unearthed the young Josef Bursik, who looks like a great find. The Potters sit seventh in the league table, and will be keen to aim for the playoff spots.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, suffered a crucial loss to Brentford last time around. The Bees now sit second in the table, three points ahead of Bournemouth, who have a game in hand. Striker Dominic Solanke has been in fine form this season, scoring nine goals so far.

Bournemouth will be keen to get back on the winning track, although Stoke City will be tough opposition. We expect the away team to triumph this weekend.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-2 Bournemouth

