Stoke City vs Brentford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Stoke City are currently on a four-game unbeaten run but will have felt Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Barnsley was a missed opportunity.

The Potters are currently 10th after losing just one of their first six league games – a stark contrast to where they were this time last year.

Brentford sit just one point from the playoffs despite their win away at Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.

After an up-and-down start, the Bees have come back from the international break in fine fettle, claiming six points from six.

They will undoubtedly be going for the win to break back into the top six, although they will be well aware of what happened at the bet365 Stadium last season when they lost where a win would have almost certainly guaranteed their promotion to the Premier League.

Stoke City vs Brentford Head-to-Head

Stoke claimed their first win over Brentford in 18 years in July after beating them 1-0 at home post-lockdown.

Before that game, the Potters had failed to beat the Bees in five attempts, their last triumph over them coming in the old Division 2 playoff final in 2002.

In the last three bouts, the away side have failed to score past the home team.

Stoke have the better overall record though, winning 13 of their 28 encounters against Brentford, losing just six times and drawing nine of those.

Stoke City vs Brentford Team News

The hosts will be without defender Nathan Collins following his red card against Barnsley – a loss that will indeed be felt by Michael O'Neill and co.

Meanwhile, James McClean, Sam Clucas and Jordan Cousins are doubts as they nurse respective knocks.

Injured: Joe Allen , Ryan Shawcross , Thibauld Verlinden, Morgan Fox

Doubtful: James McClean, Sam Clucas, Jordan Cousins

Suspended: None

Saman Ghoddos could be handed his second Brentford start as the club continue life without Said Benrahma, who left for West Ham last week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stoke City vs Brentford Predicted XI

Stoke City predicted XI (3-5-2): Adam Davies, James Chester, Harry Souttar, Danny Batth, Tommy Smith, Jordan Thompson, John Obi Mikel, Josh Tymon, Tyrese Campbell Lee Gregory, Jacob Browne

Brentford predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Henrick Dalsgaard, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo

Another good performance from the team. First away win of the season. Onto Saturday @brentfordfc #bees pic.twitter.com/4Hp2ijzdUs — David Raya Martin (@daviidraya1) October 22, 2020

Stoke City vs Brentford Prediction

This is set to be an entertaining match as both teams in good form go toe-to-toe for what will be an invaluable win for both outfits.

Stoke are on home soil but could be without a number of significant players. This, coupled with Brentford's eagerness to avenge what happened last season, could see the visitors walk away with the points this weekend.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-2 Brentford