Stoke City vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7, 2023 

Stoke City welcome Bristol City to the Bet365 Stadium for a matchday 40 fixture in the Championship on Friday (April 7).

The hosts are coming off a 4-0 away win over promotion-chasing Coventry City last week. Four different players got on the scoresheet to inspire the Potters to victory.

Bristol, meanwhile, settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Reading at home. Tommy Conway put them ahead in first half stoppage time before Lucas Joao levelled matters for Reading in the 72nd minute.

The draw left the Robins in 14th spot in the standings, having garnered 49 points from 39 games. Stoke are directly above them with two more points.

Stoke City vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 61 previous occasions, with Stoke leading 27-19.

Their most recent meeting in December 2022 saw Stoke win 2-1 away.

Stoke manager Alex Neil has won seven of his 12 games against Bristol, drawing four.

Bristol have won on their last four visits to the Bet365 Stadium, conceding just once.

Stoke are unbeaten in five league games, their longest unbeaten streak since August 2021.

Bristol are winless in five road games, losing thrice.

Stoke have the fourth-worst home recod in the league this term, garnering just 23 points from 19 games.

Stoke City vs Bristol City Prediction

Both sides are comfortably tucked in mid-table and have little left to play for this season. However, Stoke have been on a positive run of form in recent months and will be eager to keep this run going, despite their poor home form.

That will be music to Bristol's ears, with the Robins having won their last four games at the Potteries. Nigel Pearson's side's away form has been below par, while the Stoke manager also has a good record against Bristol.

Although either side could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-1 Bristol City

Stoke City vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

