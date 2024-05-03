Stoke City vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th, 2024

In the last round of games in the 2023-24 Championship season, Stoke City end their campaign at home to Bristol City on Saturday (May 4).

Steven Schumacher's Stoke are coming off a 1-0 win at Southampton in their previous game. Tyrese Campbell's 36th-minute strike was the difference between the two teams.

The result secured the Potters' Championship status for another season. They are 18th in the standings with 53 points from 45 games, five points clear of the drop zone.

Meanwhile, Liam Manning's Bristol are also coming off a win in their last outing. The Robins beat already relegated Rotherham United 2-0 at home, with Tommy Conway and Scott Twine scoring either side of the break.

With 62 points from 45 games, Bristol are 11th in the points table as they look to end in the top half. On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the Stoke-Bristol Championship clash at the bet365:

Stoke City vs Bristol City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 63 meetings across competitions, Stoke lead Bristol 28-20.

Stoke have won two of their last five meetings with Bristol, losing thrice. The Potters won the reverse fixture 3-2 away in September.

Stoke have two wins in their last five home games, losing once.

Bristol have one win in their last five road outings, losing twice.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Stoke: W-W-D-L-D; Bristol: W-D-D-W-D

Stoke City vs Bristol City prediction

The two sides have had contrasting campaigns. While Stoke barely escaped relegation, Bristol are looking to finish in the top half of the standings.

Stoke's recent form is promising, with one defeat in seven games, winning three, including the last two. Bristol, meanwhile, are unbeaten in the same period, winning four times.

There's little to separate the two sides in their recent head-to-head record, having split their last six meetings. With little at stake in their clash, expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring draw.

Pick: Stoke 1-1 Bristol

Stoke City vs Bristol City betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Stoke to keep a clean sheet: No (The Potters have had two shutouts in their last six games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Eight of their last 10 head-to-head meetings have had at least two goals.)