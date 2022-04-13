Stoke City vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Stoke City host Bristol City at the Britannia Stadium in the EFL Championship on Friday, looking for a second league win in a row.

The Potters saw off West Brom 3-1 at the Hawthorns last weekend, their third win in four games, but remain in 15th place in the standings.

Bristol are four places worse off than Stoke, but are 16 points clear of relegation with only five games remaining.

The Robins are now hoping for their first league double over Stoke since the 1906-07 season.

Stoke City vs Bristol City Head-To-Head

There have been 59 previous clashes between the sides, with Stoke winning on 26 occasions and losing just 18 times.

That included a 1-0 defeat in Bristol earlier in the season, with Tyreeq Bakinson's first-half strike enough to seal all three points for the Robins.

Joe Allen was sent off for the Potters in the seventh minute of extra-time.

Stoke City Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-L

Bristol City Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L-W

Stoke City vs Bristol City Team News

Stoke City

Head coach Martin O'Neill could stick with the same starting XI that saw off West Brom 3-1 at the Hawthorns last weekend.

William Forrester impressed in his first Championship start and could start again here.

Chelsea loanee Lewis Baker has been on a roll since arriving in January with eight goals from 16 league appearances and will be hungry to add more to his tally.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bristol City

The Robins could also field the same line-up as last time, barring any last-minute injury concerns.

Antoine Semenyo returned from injury and made an 18-minute cameo against Peterborough.

He will be hoping to return to the starting XI.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Stoke City vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Stoke City (3-5-2): Jack Bonham; William Forrester, Phil Jagielka, Taylor Harwood-Bellis; Tommy Smith, Lewis Baker, Mario Vrancic, Joe Allen, Josh Tymon; Syeven Fletcher, Jacob Brown.

Bristol City (3-4-1-2): Daniel Bentley; Robbie Cundy, Timm Klose, Robert Atkinson; Alex Scott, Matty James, Joe Williams, Jay Dasilva; Andreas Weimann; Antoine Semenyo, Chris Martin.

Stoke City vs Bristol City Prediction

Stoke will be in a buoyant mood ahead of kick-off after their last win and although Bristol will put up a fight once more, the Potters should be able to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Stoke City 2-1 Bristol City

